EXHIBIT Germany’s Osthaus Museum in Hagen is presenting a retrospective of American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone’s decades-long oeuvre of paintings on the occasion of his 75th birthday. Stretching back more than half a century, the showcase features more than 50 paintings, including self-portraits and several works which will be shared publicly for the first time. “That’s what I love about painting, it’s the only true communication you can have,” said Stallone in a release announcing the retrospective. “While writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something is going on inside you and you...

VISUAL ART ・ 8 DAYS AGO