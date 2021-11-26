Just eight years after Lord Ferg left the club, Manchester United finally appear to have stumbled upon something resembling a decent succession plan. On Thursday, it was revealed the club had agreed personal terms to give it Ralf Rangnick til end of t’season, a decision that prompted some t1ttering from sceptical hacks who remembered the professorial German turning down a similar gig when Frank Lampard’s Chelsea fired FLCMFL on the grounds that “to the media and players you would be the ‘four-month’ manager, a lame duck from day one”. The proposition he has accepted from United is rather different, however, as Rangnick has been offered a two-year consultancy role to help whip the club into shape once his time in charge of interim managing the team is up.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO