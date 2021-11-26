ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNeX records RM293.56 million net profit for 1QFY22

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Dagang NeXchange Bhd's (DNeX) net profit for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2021 (1QFY22) stood at RM293.56 million, while revenue came in at RM270.87 million. In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, DNeX said there were no comparative figures for the first quarter due...

