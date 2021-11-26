DNeX records RM293.56 million net profit for 1QFY22

Shares of Ambarella Inc. rallied more than 13% in the extended session Tuesday after the maker of chips for videocameras and other products swung to a profit in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, with sales above expectations despite shortages that have become "more significant." Ambarella said it earned $800,000, or 2 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss $17.1 million, or 49 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 57 cents a share. Revenue rose 64% to $92.2 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $90 million. The company guided for fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter revenue between $88.5 million and $91.5 million, gross margins between 63% and 64%, and operating expenses between $39 million and $41 million. "Our operational execution remains strong, yet supply dynamics remain difficult to predict, as shortages of other companies' components has become a more significant and gating factor to our results and outlook," Chief Executive Fermi Wang said in a statement. Shares of Ambarella ended the regular trading day down 1.3%.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO