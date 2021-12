Geng Wenqiang from People’s Republic of China, Matt Weston from Great Britain and Germany’s Christopher Grotheer all shared the top step of the podium at the World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria on Friday (26 Nov) after claiming a historic three-way tie at the second World Cup event of the 2021-22 season. The triple win is the first of its kind in the sport.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO