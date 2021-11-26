Packers injury update: WR Davante Adams is a full go for Thanksgiving’s practice

The Packers entered the Week 11 games ranked 20th in the 32-team NFL in total offense (339.4 yards per game), 19th in passing (230.1 yards per game), 12th in third-down efficiency (40.5% conversion rate), 25th in red-zone efficiency (53.9% touchdown rate) and 19th in scoring (21.6 points per game). While there are a bevy of reasons for those numbers — all of which are way down from last season, when the Packers led the league in scoring and were among the best teams in NFL history in the red zone — first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams’ limited involvement of late hasn’t helped.
