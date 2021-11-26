ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers injury update: WR Davante Adams is a full go for Thanksgiving’s practice

By Acme Packing Company
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only change to Green Bay’s injury report on Thursday was to receiver Davante Adams, outside of tight end Marcedes Lewis’ schedule veteran rest day....

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Odell Beckham News

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#The Packers#American Football#Wr#Green Bay
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
FanSided

IDL Da’Shawn Hand Could Provide Packers w/ Late Season Boost

With Brian Gutekunst at the helm, the Green Bay Packers certainly aren’t strangers when it comes to making in-season additions over the last few years. A few examples include Tyler Ervin, Tavon Austin, Jared Veldheer, Damon “Snacks” Harrison, and more recently, Rasul Douglas and Whitney Mercilus, among others. At this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

Week 11 presents the return of a familiar NFC rivalry in which one team's bona fide star might see a little too much of himself in his opponent. The Packers (8-2) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings (4-5) this weekend in a matchup of two teams that differ in overall record, but might not be so different after all. Both are coming off bounce-back wins in Week 10. Both have star running backs, though Green Bay's Aaron Jones won't play Sunday. And both have incredible No. 1 receivers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams is completely blown away by division rival WR

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is no stranger when it comes to torching opposing defensive backs in the NFL. Adams knows a talent at his position when he sees one. Davante Adams has singled out a division-rival receiver, noting that he sees some qualities of himself in the...
NFL
TMZ.com

NFL Star Davante Adams Says Zac Stacy's A Coward, Should Be 'Thrown Under The Jail'

The terrifying video of Zac Stacy attacking his ex-GF has the sports world outraged ... with players like NFL star Davante Adams calling for him to rot behind bars. TMZ Sports broke the story ... Stacy brutalized the mother of his child, punching her in the head before slamming her into a television as their 5-month-old son sat feet away during an incident over the weekend.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings get injury update on Patrick Peterson for Week 11 vs Packers

The Minnesota Vikings have been without star cornerback Patrick Peterson for over a month, but it looks as if the veteran DB is ready to return to the field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peterson has been activated from IR ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Peterson has been out since Week 6 with a hamstring injury he picked up against the Carolina Panthers. He sustained the injury while in coverage against Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. It was the first time in his 11-year career he was placed on IR, as the 31-year-old has displayed remarkable durability during his playing days.
NFL
FanSided

Packers injury report Week 12: Aaron Jones returns to practice

When Aaron Jones limped off the field against the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers fans feared the worst. Fortunately, Jones avoided a major injury, suffering a sprained MCL. Even with that good news, it’s unlikely many expected him to be back at practice already, less than two weeks on from the injury.
NFL
Courier-Express

Davante Adams - Packers Bengals

The Packers entered the Week 11 games ranked 20th in the 32-team NFL in total offense (339.4 yards per game), 19th in passing (230.1 yards per game), 12th in third-down efficiency (40.5% conversion rate), 25th in red-zone efficiency (53.9% touchdown rate) and 19th in scoring (21.6 points per game). While there are a bevy of reasons for those numbers — all of which are way down from last season, when the Packers led the league in scoring and were among the best teams in NFL history in the red zone — first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams’ limited involvement of late hasn’t helped.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy