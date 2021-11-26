Packers injury update: WR Davante Adams is a full go for Thanksgiving’s practice

The Minnesota Vikings have been without star cornerback Patrick Peterson for over a month, but it looks as if the veteran DB is ready to return to the field. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peterson has been activated from IR ahead of the team’s Week 11 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Peterson has been out since Week 6 with a hamstring injury he picked up against the Carolina Panthers. He sustained the injury while in coverage against Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. It was the first time in his 11-year career he was placed on IR, as the 31-year-old has displayed remarkable durability during his playing days.

