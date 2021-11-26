In Rams-Packers, Aaron Donald returns to scene of the crying

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Week 15 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers has been moved to the primetime 4:25 p.m. slot, the Ravens announced Tuesday. The Dec. 19 game at M&T Bank Stadium will be broadcast on FOX. Our Week 15 game, on Sunday, December 19, vs. the Green Bay Packers has been flexed to 4:25 PM ET on FOX. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2021 As of Tuesday, both the Ravens and the Packers sit atop the standings of their respective divisions, and the game will, barring injury, feature a matchup between two of the game’s best quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. First implemented in 2006, flexible scheduling allows the NFL to shuffle some games during the season to feature matchups between playoff contenders in primetime. With the expanded 17-game schedule in 2021, the league has the option to flex games between Weeks 5-18, and can move games to the 4:05 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. slots on CBS and FOX, or to Sunday Night Football on NBC. Scheduling changes do not impact Thursday Night Football or Monday Night Football. The Ravens-Packers game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m.

