ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Clyde & Co, BLM Mull Merger to Create Major UK Firm

By Hannah Roberts
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.K. Top 50 firms Clyde & Co and BLM are in talks for a potential merger...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Canadian Firm Shrinking NYC Footprint After 15 Years

After 15 years, one of Canada’s largest law firms is changing its cross-border strategy and dramatically downsizing its New York office. Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt is scaling back its New York team to four lawyers from 15 or 16 a year ago, shifting its New York focus to advisory work. Cross-border corporate and securities partner Rob Lando, who is licensed to practice in both New York and Ontario, is the new office managing partner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Burford looks to trio of major law firms for new hires

(Reuters) - Burford Capital has expanded its investment team with three lawyers from large law firms, the litigation funder said on Tuesday. Lawyers from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler and Sidley Austin have jumped to the legal finance giant as vice presidents in Washington D.C., New York and Chicago, respectively, Burford said.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Hengeler Outstrips US and German Rivals With Latest NQ Pay Boost

Hengeler Mueller is the latest major law firm to enter the intensifying pay war in Europe, increasing pay for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers by more than a third, surpassing many of its German and international rivals. Starting from January 2022, NQs at the firm can earn a maximum of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Uk#Mull#Clyde Co#Blm Mull Merger#Create Major Uk
Cheddar News

UK Block of Meta's Giphy Deal Could Signal Future Acquisition Difficulties for Big Tech

The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK moved to block Facebook parent company Meta from acquiring the image sharing platform Giphy after saying advertisers and consumers would be adversely impacted. Hatem Dhiab, managing partner at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment, joined Cheddar to break down the decision and noted that the CMA's order could also halt other big tech firms from making similar purchases in the future. "I think this is going to be true for Facebook, it's going to happen for other big tech companies — Amazon, perhaps Google, so it's interesting that the UK is starting this wave," he said.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Law Firms Curtail Festive Plans In Face Of Latest COVID-19 Variant

Law firms have begun stripping back their festive celebrations in the U.K., as concern over the omicron COVID-19 variant grows. Despite hopes within the market that offices would be able to celebrate together after a busy year, some firms have decided to limit or cancel social events altogether in the face of the latest risk, which has led the U.K. government to re-implement mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

HSF Ups London NQ Base Pay By 10%

Herbert Smith Freehills has upped its base pay rate for newly-qualified associates in its London and Brussels bases, becoming the latest firm to engage in the European pay war for talent. The firm has increased its London NQ base rate by around 10% to £105,000.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Telford firm playing major part in green Birmingham housing scheme

A Telford firm is playing a major part in an innovative housing development designed to cut harmful carbon emissions by 80 per cent. The project in Birmingham is the first that will meet the new Future Homes Standard, and will be completed three years ahead of the Government deadline. The...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
BBC

Energy firm SSE to create 850 distribution jobs

Energy firm SSE has announced plans to create more than 850 jobs in its distribution business in the north of Scotland and central southern England. The Perth-based company said the move would boost its investment in the areas by around a third for the next price control period between 2023 and 2028.
WORLD
Law.com

BP Unveils Slew Of Legal Panels With 26 Firms Winning Spots

Energy giant BP has reviewed its global, U.K., U.S. and Singapore legal advisers, with 26 firms appointed across newly introduced rosters. Previously, the company had operated two legal panels: one for its U.K. and one for its international operations.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Four Top Firms Build In Europe as Year-End Approaches

The lateral market in Europe is continuing its busy period even as the year-end holidays approach, with firms in France, the Netherlands, and Spain creating or bolstering key practice areas with partner and group hires. European economies are anticipating challenges as pandemic-era financial support for companies comes to an end,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Baker McKenzie Scraps Meeting-Free Wellbeing Initiative

Baker McKenzie has scrapped an initiative designed to reduce stress among its U.K. workforce. The firm has pulled the plug on its “well-being Wednesday” initiative, which had encouraged its people to keep Wednesdays free of internal meetings, and keep between 1 and 2pm completely meeting free.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Accenture to create 3,000 UK tech jobs

Accenture is creating 3,000 tech roles in the UK as its customers look to tech to take advantage of the post-pandemic economic recovery. The plan adds hard evidence that businesses are investing in IT services again after a Covid-19-induced lull. Half of the new jobs will be London-based, with the...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

UK orders Facebook to sell Giphy, rejects Meta’s proposed merger conditions

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today ordered Facebook owner Meta to sell Giphy, saying the merger "would reduce competition between social media platforms and that the deal has already removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the display advertising market." Facebook bought Giphy in May 2020 for a...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Latham, Skadden, Shin & Kim: Who Took On Asia's Biggest Deals In November?

Latham & Watkins and Shearman & Sterling have advised on the $2.46 billion initial public offering (IPO) of One 97 Communications, India’s largest digital payments and financial services platform which operates under the brand “Paytm”. Advised by Latham, One 97 listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and...
BUSINESS
theiet.org

Investment in sustainable UK tech firms surges in 2021

UK start-ups that are tackling some of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals have now reached £2bn in annual investment, up from £1.7bn last year, new figures have shown. According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), impact tech firms have seen a 127 per cent increase...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Investors Underweight Venture Capital: Hardman & Co.

Once a securities crowdfunding platform, SyndicateRoom now offers a diversified venture fund for smaller investors. According to its website, SyndicateRoom targets a return of £3.50 on each pound invested. According to Hardman, venture capital is almost as good as bonds when compared with equities in regards to diversification. Venture capitalists...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Staff group chief backs private equity buyout of LV=

The head of a staff group at LV= has backed the mutual’s controversial sale to a US private equity company as a crunch vote on the deal looms.Greg Batterbee, chairman of LV=’s Employee Consultative Forum, said in a letter that he is “fully supportive” of Bain Capital’s £530 million bid for the 178-year-old insurer.“I personally believe that the proposed transaction with Bain Capital provides the best outcome for our employees and members alike, and secures a bright future for our well-loved brand,” he wrote.“As such I am fully supportive of the partnership and would encourage you to use your vote...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy