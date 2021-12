The pilot killed in the crash of two T-38C trainers last week near Del Rio was a student, 2nd Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, 23, of Falcon, Colo., the Air Force said Monday. The two other pilots involved in the crash Friday morning on the runway at Laughlin AFB have not been identified. Flown to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, one of them was in critical condition, a hospital spokesman said. The other was treated at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio and released.

LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO