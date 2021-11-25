ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mary Zink thanksgiving

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 6 days ago

siouxcityjournal.com

cleveland19.com

Omicron COVID variant likely to soon spread throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has now spread to over a dozen countries and health experts say it’s only a matter of time before it reaches the Unites States and impacts Northeast Ohio. On Monday, the World Health Organization warned folks the global risk from the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City housing program receives over $200,000 in state funding

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Finance Authority has awarded grants totaling more than $1.2 million to four different "Local Housing Trust Funds" in Northwest Iowa. The Sioux City Housing Trust Fund took in $221,526 in funds, which is the lowest total for any of the programs in the area. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: South Dakota teacher pay and COVID money

The news that South Dakota is once again 50th in the country in teacher pay (ahead of only Mississippi) feels both terribly frustrating and completely unsurprising. South Dakota had been dwelling near the bottom of this list for decades until the state approved a special one-time increase four years ago that finally allowed those wages to be lifted a bit from the depths. While this was a welcome turn of events, it was also recognized by many that this couldn’t be a one-off action, that it needed to be bolstered annually in order to keep the state’s teacher pay relatively attractive as well as competitive with surrounding states …
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Nov. 28, 2021. Editorial: Nebraskans should reject radical overhaul of state education board, department. Societies should hold fast to an important guiding principle for government: avoid a heavy centralizing of power. This is why our country’s founders emphasized the need for a separation of powers in the federal government. It’s why they insisted that state governments retain robust authority separate from federal control.
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Nebraska State
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City sees record-breaking temperatures Monday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City metro area experienced record-breaking high temperatures on Monday. As of 3 p.m., Sioux City's high for the day stood at 70 degrees, which was well above the previous record high of 63, which was set in 1998 and hit again in 2014, according to Andrew Kalin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Two state senators say Chancellor Ronnie Green should resign over UNL racial equity plan

The war over a racial equity plan at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln continues to escalate, with two senators calling for the resignation of UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green. Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Steve Halloran of Hastings said "it would be in the best interest" of the university and the state if Green resigned. Furthermore, they took issue with the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees for its updated policies banning discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Mr. Goodfellow: Bomgaars

ABOUT THE DONOR: Bomgaars Supply is a family-owned and operated farm and ranch retailer with 107 locations in eight states across the Midwest. It is based in Sioux City and has been in business since 1952. DONOR COMMENT: "We are proud to support this and many other local organizations in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress of the pandemic

Our governor refuses to inform Iowans about the progress or regression of the COVID pandemic. Apparently, she is comfortable not educating her citizens so they can be better protected from danger. Another nail into the coffin burying Iowa’s once dominant role in education. --Frank Gruber, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Tom Osborne says getting the COVID vaccine is the right thing to do

Tom Osborne, the former Husker football coach and Nebraska congressman, is urging all Nebraskans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Osborne offered the message in a new public service announcement released Wednesday by the Nebraska Hospital Association. Osborne, who is 84, notes in the short video that hospitals from Scottsbluff to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Break
Politics
estesparknews.com

Mary Livingston

Mary Anna Walker Livingston passed away in her sleep, at home with her family, late Thanksgiving night. She was born in Monmouth, IL, on February 4, 1924, three and a half years after American women were guaranteed the right to vote and five and a half years before the Great Depression began. Her parents were Nola Grace Welty Walker and Denzel Earl Walker, and her much loved siblings were Jack (Dorothy Zeitler), Jane (Bob Kale), and Rex (Shirlee Wagoner).
ESTES PARK, CO
Sioux City Journal

SCCSD partners with community organizations to address learning loss

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School District is partnering with multiple outside organizations to provide relief for learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the partner organizations include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Urban Native Center, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City and Family Wellness Associates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Landowners seek answers to CO2 pipeline questions

SHELDON, Iowa -- Developers of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline that would run through Northwest Iowa promoted design features aimed at increasing safety while at the same time providing local economic benefits. During a public meeting Wednesday at the Crossroads Pavilion Event Center in Sheldon, Navigator CO2 Ventures officials said...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KIMT

Healthcare worker vaccine mandate blocked in Iowa by U.S. District Judge

MASON CITY, Iowa - This week, a U.S. District Judge blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 10 states, including Iowa. The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states that, in addition to Iowa, includes Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Similar lawsuits also are pending in other states. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Air National Guard members face vaccine deadline

DES MOINES -- Some members of the Iowa Air National Guard face a Thursday deadline to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face disciplinary action that ultimately could result in their dismissal for not complying with a military order. As of Nov. 30, 91 percent of Air National Guard members...
DES MOINES, IA

