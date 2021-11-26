ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMCs reject 'outdated' GMS contract and demand move to item of service payments

By Medical Director
gponline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a landmark vote at the 2021 LMCs conference for England, GPs backed a motion warning that the BMA GP committee was 'at risk of presiding and prevaricating over the slow death throes of GMS'. Nearly three in five LMC representatives at the conference backed a part of the...

GP appointments top 30m in October as two thirds delivered in person

GP practices conducted 30.4m routine appointments in October 2021 - 6.3% more than the figure for last month, and the second highest one-month total since at least early 2019. Of these consultations, 19.5m - or 64% - were carried out in-person, with this figure around 13% greater compared to last month. It is also the highest total for face-to-face appointments since January 2020 - well before pandemic lockdown measures were introduced.
GPs lack staff and capacity for expanded booster drive, BMA warns

Responding to the government’s on 30 December that all over 18s will be offered a booster jab by 31 January, England GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said family doctors needed ‘substantial support’ to speed up vaccinations - arguing that increased funding would ‘do little to help alleviate current pressures’.
Practices 'need substantial support' to step up Omicron response, warns BMA GP chair

GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel has written to NHS England asking for an urgent meeting to discuss how practice teams 'can be supported in the coming weeks and months'. Speaking after the letter was sent, the Camden GP said practice teams would 'step up' in the face of new challenges posed by the Omicron variant - but warned that an exhausted and demoralised general practice workforce would need help from government and NHS officials to do so.
These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Surgeon slams hospital for 'everyday sexism' after staff member lists her male colleagues using their professional titles on whiteboard but leaves hers off

A consultant vascular surgeon has criticised a hospital where she works after she was addressed on a whiteboard by only her surname, while her male colleagues were afforded their full professional titles. Dr Virginia Bowbrick tweeted her frustration after a staff member wrote the names of her male peers working...
'I'm getting sicker and sicker every day:' Woman calls on government to tackle mounting backlog of surgeries

Stephanie Brad’s surgery has been postponed twice during the pandemic , and with no new date scheduled, she says her condition is worsening. On each of Brad’s visit to the hospital for emergency treatment, “the doctors, the surgeons, they just keep looking at me saying, you know, there’s nothing we can do for you until you get this surgery .”
Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
Scotland rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy...
‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
Covid-19 Omicron variant case linked to Brentwood primary school

One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been linked to a primary school in Essex. Following further contract tracing of a case that emerged in Brentwood, there was a confirmed link to Larchwood Primary School in Pilgrims Hatch, Essex County Council said. It said specialist...
Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
Heathrow renews Capgemini contract for service desk and end-user services

IT and consultancy company Capgemini will provide London Heathrow Airport with end-user services and service desk support until the end of 2026, under a renewed five-year contract. Capgemini has worked alongside the solutions team at Heathrow for 12 years on the airport’s digital transformation and further automation and efficiencies, from...
Medics angry ahead of debate on safety at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

A group of senior clinicians at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow have complained about “unfounded criticism” of clinical teams and staff.In a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf 23 senior clinicians “…have expressed their immense frustration”.The clinicians wrote: “As NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde clinicians and clinical leaders, we write to express our immense disappointment and frustration about the way in which our hospitals, our colleagues and the treatment of our patients is being portrayed in the press and the chamber of the Scottish Parliament.”They add:...
