A man who was pronounced dead after being hit by a motorbike was found alive in a morgue in an Indian hospital after spending the night inside a freezer.Srikesh Kumar was found in a critical condition after the collision in Moradabad, east of New Delhi. He was then rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead by a doctor on arrival.Chief medical superintendent of Moradabad Dr Shiv Singh said: “The emergency medical officer had seen the patient at 3am and there was no heartbeat. He had examined the man multiple times.”Mr Kumar’s body was then taken to a...

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO