Emirates signs codeshare agreement with airBaltic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmirates has signed a codeshare agreement with airBaltic to offer customers enhanced connectivity to/from Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. The codeshare partnership will open new travel opportunities and offer Emirates’ customers convenient access to the...

Norwegian to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Norwegian continues to selectively grow its aircraft fleet, and the company is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreement to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Delivery will begin shortly to enable Norwegian to fulfill the announced Summer 2022 flying program with approximately 270 routes. The lease...
Air Lease Corporation announces the delivery of first of six new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft to China Airlines

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to China Airlines. Featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the first of six new A321-200neos confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC’s order book with Airbus. This aircraft is the first A321neo to deliver to China Airlines.
Qatar Airways restricts travel from five southern African countries

Due to the recent emergence of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, and with immediate effect, Qatar Airways will no longer be accepting passengers traveling from five Southern African countries in our global network. However, we will continue to accept passengers for travel into these countries in-line with current restrictions. Passengers...
The new Zambia Airways to launch on December 1 with the help of Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has finalized preparations for the launch of Zambia’s National Carrier in a joint venture with Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC). Ethiopian has 45 percent stake in the joint venture while Industrial Development Corporation Limited (IDC) retains 55 percent, the shareholders have contributed USD30 million in capital towards the establishment of the airline.
Finnair to digitalize coronavirus certificate checks

Checking coronavirus related certificates is an important part of international travel today and requires effort from both travelers and airlines. Finnair now introduces a new digital tool with which customers can confirm their coronavirus certificates before their journey. The service is available as of 3 December 2021 for travelers from Finland to Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Switzerland as part of the current check-in done online or through the Finnair app. The current list of countries is subject to change due to, for example, additional authority travel requirements. The tool will be expanded to other destination countries at a later stage.
Cebu Pacific receives first Airbus A330neo

Cebu Pacific has taken delivery of its first A330neo as it begins its widebody fleet modernization program. The aircraft is configured with 459 seats in single-class layout and will be operated by the airline on trunk routes within the Philippines and the rest of Asia, as well as on longer range services to Australia and the Middle East. The A330neo offers versatility for a wide range of routes from shorter regional services to medium and long haul operations.
KLM statement on Dutch entry ban for travelers coming from certain southern African countries

On November 26 the Dutch government announced that South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe have been flagged as a very-high-risk area where there is a COVID-variant of concern. This means passengers flying KLM from South Africa to the Netherlands will only be permitted to board if they comply with the entry restrictions imposed by the Dutch government.
Italy and France sign agreement on space launchers

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy and France clinched an accord on Friday to strengthen their cooperation on space launchers as part of a broader bilateral treaty. Among the goals laid out in the bilateral treaty were pledges to reinforce military connections, including at an industrial level, and work together in the space sector.
WestJet and TELUS partner on Trusted Boarding trial

WestJet, together with TELUS, trialled Trusted Boarding, a touchless process that uses safe and secure facial verification technology to verify travelers’ identity prior to boarding a flight. The trial was the first-of-its-kind in Canada and took place at the YYC Calgary International Airport. WestJet’s Trusted Boarding trial demonstrated that the...
Emirates Partners Up With airBaltic At The Dubai Airshow

Emirates and airBaltic have signed a new codeshare agreement, allowing passengers of both airlines to buy combined tickets to avail of the other carrier’s network. The move comes after airBaltic started flying to Dubai in September, and means that you could now fly between Riga and the world with much more ease.
Sikorsky signs reseller agreement with CIAC

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company and the Corporación de la Industria Aeronáutica de Colombia S.A. (CIAC) have signed a reseller agreement allowing CIAC to purchase Black Hawk helicopter spare parts from Sikorsky for resale to the Colombian Army, Air Force and National Police. Advance procurement and storage of the material in Bogota, including processing of component repairs, will enable CIAC to quickly fulfill orders when required by the services, which collectively have acquired 97 UH-60L and S-70i Black Hawk aircraft.
Turkish Airlines celebrates 88 Years in the sky and 40 years in the UAE

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, celebrates its 40th year anniversary of flying to the UAE in synergy with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. The airline, established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircrafts launched its first Middle East flight to Beirut and Cairo in 1951 and the first TK flight landed in Abu Dhabi on January 7, 1981 with the route relaunching again on January 25, 2006.
Turkey, UAE sign cooperation agreements as they mend ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince oversaw the signing of several investment and cooperation deals Wednesday, as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates move to repair relations and boost economic ties. The agreements were signed during a visit by the crown...
CXO Talks: Emirates’ CCO Adnan Kazim says SpiceJet cooperation is on; wants restoration of pre-pandemic bilateral agreements with India

At the recently concluded Dubai Airshow, LiveFromALounge talked to the Chief Commercial Officer of Dubai-based Emirates, Adnan Kazim. Adnan Kazim joined Emirates in 1992, and he now leads Emirates’ Commercial Operations across the airline’s vast network of nearly 160 destinations in 86 countries including major departments in Dubai such as e-Commerce, Retail & Contact Centres, the Emirates Skywards loyalty programme and Emirates SkyCargo.He also heads the airline’s Strategic Planning and Revenue Optimisation teams, which are critical functions and his teams play an integral role that support the airline’s commercial success.
UAE welcomes signing of political agreement in Sudan

CAIRO, Nov 22 (REUTERS) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on its Twitter account on Monday it welcomes the signing of a political agreement to complete the transitional phase in Sudan. Sudan's military reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday and promised to release all political detainees after...
Malaysia, Singapore Flag Carriers Restarting Codeshare Agreement

SINGAPORE—The flag carriers of Singapore and Malaysia will restart a codeshare agreement signed in 2019 as the two countries plan to ease restrictions via vaccinated travel lane (VTL) beginning Nov. 29. The move also is likely to position the carriers against four other airlines approved to fly VTL... Subscription Required.
Emirates Could Return To Nigeria Under New Testing Agreement

The end of a travel ban between The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria could happen if both countries are willing to accept a new COVID-19 testing agreement. In March, Dubai-based carrier Emirates suspended flights between the Gulf state and Nigeria over COVID-19 testing procedures. When speaking about the suspended...
