Emirates signs codeshare agreement with airBaltic

Checking coronavirus related certificates is an important part of international travel today and requires effort from both travelers and airlines. Finnair now introduces a new digital tool with which customers can confirm their coronavirus certificates before their journey. The service is available as of 3 December 2021 for travelers from Finland to Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Switzerland as part of the current check-in done online or through the Finnair app. The current list of countries is subject to change due to, for example, additional authority travel requirements. The tool will be expanded to other destination countries at a later stage.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO