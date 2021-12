Shop Small Saturday is coming up on Nov. 27 and there’s no better day to begin your Christmas shopping. You’re invited to start the day with breakfast at a local restaurant and then head out to all of your favorite stores where you should find some unique gifts and some great deals. You can kick off the shopping by stop by the Visitors Center (227 S. Broad Street ) or the Art Center (205 S. Broad Street) to pick up your shopping passport (or click here to print your own) for your chance to win Downtown Dollars! If you complete four items on the card you have a chance to win $100 or complete six items for a chance to win $200. All entries must be turned in on Small Business Saturday. Cards can be returned to the red mailbox at the Art Center.

MONROE, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO