Real Madrid’s manager Carlo Ancelotti seems to have found out his best combination that can win games from him. Except for the spot on the right-wing, it is easier to identify the number one choice for every other position. And his players have repaid the faith he has shown in them, with the team winning 5 out of the 6 games played in the last month, with three consecutive wins that ended with a scoreline of 2-1.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO