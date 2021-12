The 2021/22 summer transfer window was one of the craziest ever seen in football, as it saw two of the best players of the generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo change clubs at the same time. While Ronaldo returned to his former Premier League club Manchester United, Messi took the huge leap of leaving his boyhood club FC Barcelona for PSG.

