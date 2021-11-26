ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Concerns rise over Indonesia’s sputtering virus vaccinations

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has recovered significantly from a mid-year spike in coronavirus cases and deaths that was one of...

TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Covid: Dutch unrest continues, and WHO concerns over Europe Covid rise

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Sunday morning. We'll have another update for you on Monday. 1. Further Covid protests and unrest in Netherlands. The Netherlands has experienced a second night of riots as protesters opposing the country's new lockdown rules gathered in...
PROTESTS
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
WORLD
klif.com

WHO Labels New Virus Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’

BRUSSELS (AP) – An advisory panel of the World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a highly transmissible virus of concern and named it “omicron” under its Greek-letter system. The announcement on Friday from the United Nations health agency marks the first time...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Amid rising concern over new COVID-19 variant, India to screen, test travellers from S. Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, the Union Health Ministry has directed states to "rigorously' screen and test people travelling from three countries--South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong-- where the cases of the variant have been reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Experts concerned over newest COVID-19 variant, impact on vaccines

Experts concerned over newest COVID-19 variant, impact on vaccines. Health officials are worried about the newest coronavirus variant, which could possibly infect people who have antibodies against the virus. The global health body has named the new variant omicron, labeling it a variant of concern because of its high number of mutations and some early evidence that it carries a higher degree of infection than other variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

South Korea confirms first five cases of omicron variant

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has confirmed its first five cases of the new omicron coronavirus variant in people linked to arrivals from Nigeria. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says the cases include a couple who arrived from Nigeria on Nov. 24 and a friend who drove them home from the airport. The two other cases were women who also traveled to Nigeria and returned to South Korea on Nov. 23. Health workers earlier said they were conducting genetic sequencing tests on a child of the couple and relatives of the man who drove them home to determine whether they were infected. South Korea announced it will require all passengers arriving from abroad over the next two weeks to quarantine for at least 10 days, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
click orlando

Florida averages 1,380 daily COVID cases as concerns over omicron variant rise

ORLANDO, Fla. – World leaders and doctors are scrambling to get a handle on what kind of threat is posed by the newly identified omicron variant of COVID-19 New findings about the omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm.
FLORIDA STATE
KEYT

Saudis detect 1st case of new coronavirus variant omicron

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has detected its first case of the new coronavirus variant omicron. The kingdom’s state-run Saudi Press Agency said the case was a citizen coming from what it described as a “North African country.” The report said the infected individual and his close contacts had been quarantined. The case marks the first known instance of omicron being detected in a Gulf Arab nation. Much remains unknown about the new variant, which has been identified in more than 20 countries, including whether it is more contagious, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart vaccines.
WORLD
WLNS

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

OPEC+ monitoring new virus variant, some concerned over outlook - sources

LONDON/MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is monitoring developments around the new coronavirus variant, sources said on Friday, with some expressing concern that it may worsen the oil market outlook less than a week before a meeting to set policy. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Stocks slip on Wall Street over renewed concerns over virus

Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be against the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 10:28 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287 points, or 0.8%,...
STOCKS
KEYT

Nigeria says it found first case of omicron in November

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has detected its first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in travelers that arrived from South Africa in the past week, the country’s national public health institute said Wednesday, correcting its earlier statement that it found the variant in samples taken in October. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control said in a second statement that it was the delta variant — not omicron as it had earlier stated — that was detected in the samples from October. Nigeria CDC director-general Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said the omicron variant was first detected in three travelers who arrived in the country in the past week.
PUBLIC HEALTH

