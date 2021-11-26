ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Shot And Killed By Stray Bullet Inside Gresham Home

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1374hR_0d7GjB9U00

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was killed by a bullet that came through a front window of her Gresham home early Friday morning.

Police said someone fired multiple shots, in the 7600 block of South May Street just before 1:45 a.m.

The woman shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died.

No arrests have been made.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
#Stray Bullet#Police
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

