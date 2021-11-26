Art On TheMART Debuting ‘Shaping The Future’ Projections Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)– A new projection project will debut for “Art on theMART” Friday night along the lakefront.

It’s called “Shaping The Future” and it features the work of students in Chicago’s “After School Matters” program. All of the artwork in the new presentation are actually images of student art already on display throughout the city.

The art will be combined with music and performances from the Joffrey Ballet.

The new project debuts at 7:30 p.m. at the Merchandise Mart.