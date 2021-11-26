ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Barcelona worried as Newcastle offer Dembele €15M signing bonus

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are making a serious move for Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. The attacker's current deal runs to the end of the season and talks over new terms have stalled. Mundo...

www.tribalfootball.com

