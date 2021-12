Robert Plant and Alison Krauss celebrated the release of Raise the Roof Friday by performing a pair of songs from their new album on The Late Show and then on Saturday’s CBS Mornings. For the pre-taped, out-of-studio performance from Nashville, Plant and Krauss — encircled by their troupe of guitarists and percussionists — delivered “Can’t Let Go” and, as a web exclusive, “Trouble With My Lover” from the new LP, their first album together since 2007’s Grammy Album of the Year-winning Raising Sand. The appearance offered a preview of Plant and Krauss’ just-announced 2022 trek, the first time the duo have toured...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO