The unparalleled beauty of the Black Hills can't be measured in words. We are lucky to have them in the state of South Dakota. Ask most people what the top attraction in the Black Hills is and they would probably say Mt Rushmore and would have to agree with that. However, there is a close second attraction for me. As a car enthusiast and nature person, I can't help but be drawn to Needles Highway.

LIFESTYLE ・ 22 HOURS AGO