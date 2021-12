A little patience can go a long way - especially when you have Joe Mixon on your side. Mixon, the fifth-year running back of the Cincinnati Bengals, was held to just 26 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in the first half of Sunday’s 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But he exploded for 97 yards and a score on 19 carries in the second half as the Bengals broke open what had been a close game through three quarters.

