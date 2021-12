It’s no surprise that Huawei, which was at one point the biggest in the world is now not even in the top five smartphone makers. The devastation that US trade restrictions have brought upon the Chinese OEM has crippled its global ambitions, which the brand’s been trying to overcome with its in-house processor and its own Google Play alternative. Since the ploy has not really favored Huawei’s bravado, it is reportedly planning to license out its smartphones to third-party vendors to fill the void.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO