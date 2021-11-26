Tokoin Proudly Presents FRONTERA – Our First Investment into the Metaverse NFT Gaming Project

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the Listing of the VERA Token (VERA) under the trading pair VERA/USDT on AscendEX starting on December 1 at 2 p.m. UTC. Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that provides essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages – making it one of the most powerful open financial platforms for non-fungible assets. By providing unprecedented access to NFTs and financing for NFTs across various blockchains, Vera allows any metaverse or marketplace to generate new revenue streams, reimagine user experiences, and empower communities.

