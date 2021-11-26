Tokoin Proudly Presents FRONTERA – Our First Investment into the Metaverse NFT Gaming Project

Investors include Animoca Brands, DCG, OP Crypto, Hypersphere and Polygon Studios. MetaMundo the 3D NFT marketplace for building the metaverse, announced it has raised $2.7 million in seed funding. The round was led by Animoca Brands, a global figurehead in gamification and blockchain, with participation from Hypersphere Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), OP Crypto, Metacartel Ventures, Marshland Capital, Own.fund, Polygon Studios, Ascensive Assets, Sfermion, D1 Ventures, Cryptomeria Capital, Red Beard Ventures and Metacollective. The raise includes angel investments from the founder(s) of AAVE, Rarible, WilderWorld, Nifty Island, Property’s Digital Ventures and MetaPortal. The advisors to MetaMundo include Jon Radoff (CEO of Beamable and author of Building the Metaverse), Eric Arsenault (RaribleDAO, YGG and VentureDAO), Jin (DankVR) and Metadreamer (MetaFactory).
