It’s Time For A Second Helping Of These Hot Stocks

Shares have been crushed down 78% from highs and down 55% from the IPO price. A version of this article first appeared at BAD BEAT Investing. We have been watching Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) for weeks, and started to buy shares as they dipped under $13. Now we are at just over $9, which we find laughable, all things considered. In fact, we have been watching it ever since it pulled back under $30 after peaking at $40.48. It has been a disaster the last few months. Every time it seems cheap, it gets cheaper. Now here is the deal. This is another busted IPO. The company went public at the end of July. It had a nice spike into Labor Day and has headed south ever since. They recently put out an earnings report and shares have been falling ever since then.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO