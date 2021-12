A Wisconsin congressman told Fox News the impact felt from the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy reaches beyond city limits. "It's not just the city of Waukesha, but there were so many people participating in the parade that aren't from the city, necessarily," Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., whose district includes Waukesha, said. "It's becoming not just a city of Waukesha story, but a statewide story."

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO