The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, Nov. 22, unanimously agreed to transfer ownership of five tax-forfeited properties to the city of Baxter for various public works purposes. A parcel on Evergreen Drive at the intersection with Hastings Road is set to be used as part of an extension of nearby Douglas Fir Drive as well as for stormwater management. One at the corner of Memorywood Drive and Cedar Scenic Road will be home to a sanitary lift station. Two others — one on Inglewood Drive and one on Highland Scenic Road — feature existing stormwater retention ponds. One parcel is already part of an existing public street, located at the dead-end of Marohn Road in western Baxter.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO