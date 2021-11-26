Embracing all the bad and the good of U.S. history is how we move forward | Opinion

By Barbara Jordan

New Mexico’s Public Education Department recently held a virtual meeting so that the public could state their support or opposition for the proposed changes in our state’s social studies curriculum.

I sat in on the Zoom meeting to offer my opinion and listen to all the feedback provided. And I am so glad that I did.

I sat and listened to people who oppose the changes ask for more time, claim that critical race theory is being taught, called it Marxist, politically motivated and racist. Finally, I heard non-BIPOC commenters state over and over that the changes would create a “victim” mentality.

This could not be further from the truth.

The last time our social studies standards in New Mexico were updated was in 2009. The new standards foster critical thinking, which is something that we should all want our kids to do. They embrace our children’s identities, which could save the lives of so many of our youth who do not feel they are in a safe place to be who they really are.

I heard a lot of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quotes being thrown around from his “I Have a Dream” speech, which he wrote in 1963. Well I, too, took the time to quote the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from his 1967 speech, “Where Do We Go From Here?”

Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to re-educate themselves out of their racial ignorance. It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.

– The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The lives of our children are not up for political debate. All of our children deserve to be taught in a safe academic environment where they can see themselves and where they feel they belong.

My son was in kindergarten when a little girl announced to the class, “Nobody should play with Devin, because he’s Black.” My son is 17 now and experiences racism and micro-aggressions daily. And here we are in 2021, where my nephew in first grade had a white child spit in his face. The teacher’s response was, “Oh, these kids aren’t used to seeing someone who looks like you.”

I ask you: when is the time for these changes if not now? Our communities have waited long enough. We must begin to embrace all of the bad and good that makes our country America. Inclusion means everyone, and we are all a part of the fabric of these great United States of America.

Barbara Jordan is the founder of People Requiring Equality w/in Systemic Racism (PRESS) New Mexico, Barbara Jordan is a retired combat veteran with 20 years of loyal service to the United States Air Force. She wrote this column for Source New Mexico, a sibling site of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where it first appeared.

