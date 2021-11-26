ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

State Police’s Camp Cadet develops self-esteem, discipline, teamwork in youth | Helping the Helpers

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z17ZN_0d7GQLMv00

By Alyssa Choiniere

WHARTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B’s Camp Cadet exists to make good kids better, said Trooper Robert Broadwater, who leads the program held annually at Heritage Reservation here.

(Capital-Star file)

“It’s just a great opportunity for young people to have an experience in a controlled, structured, disciplined environment, and we think the kids benefit from that,” he said.

The camp is open to students ages 12 to 14 within Troop B’s coverage area, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington and parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. Cadets receive a hands-on experience in policework through the weeklong camp.

Campers learn to investigate a crime scene, participate in a mock trial and learn swift water rescue skills, rifle safety and other specialties through activities led by troopers and others in the field. They see demonstrations from state police motorcycle, K-9 and aviation units, getting a close up look at the equipment.

The cadets develop self-discipline, teamwork and self esteem while learning about the careers of law enforcement, EMS and other first responders, Broadwater said.

“We want to build that positive bridge so they can bring that to their community and society as well,” Broadwater said.

  • IF YOU WANT TO HELP: Anyone interested in donating can mail a check to Troop B Camp Cadet Inc. to 1070 Eberly Way Lemont Furnace, Pa., 15456. For more information, visit www.troopbcampcadet.com .

He said he was able to see the ways that some of his former cadets have advanced when he represented Camp Cadet at the Fayette County Fair. Many former cadets stopped by the booth to talk, he said.

“It was really nice to see how they grew up,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTtXk_0d7GQLMv00

In this 2019 file photo, cadets take a ride on a water rescue boat during State Police Troop B’s Camp Cadet Tuesday at Heritage Reservation in Wharton Township with the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency water rescue team (Image via the Uniontown Herald-Standard).

Broadwater said the experience teaches the cadets how to work together as a team. They discover how to push beyond limitations they thought they had, he said.

“In one week, those 43 kids need to learn to rely on each other. You don’t have to be friends, but you have to respect each other even if you don’t necessarily care for each other. You have to rely on them, and they have to rely on you,” he said.

The camp was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Broadwater said they expect to hold the next camp in the summer of 2022.

“As of right now, everything is a go,” he said. “There might be some obstacles that need to be overcome, but we have a plan in place,” he said.

They are also planning a fundraiser for the camp, which costs $350 per child, he said.

“We are based on fundraisers and donations,” Broadwater said.

Alyssa Choiniere is a reporter for the Uniontown Herald-Standard. Readers may email her at  newsroom@heraldstandard.com. Helping the Helpers is a cooperative effort between the Uniontown Herald-Standard and the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

The post State Police’s Camp Cadet develops self-esteem, discipline, teamwork in youth | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Fayette County, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Bucks County students push to make the Hershey’s Kiss Pa.’s state candy

To build civic engagement, eight students and a Bucks County middle school teacher are pushing for Pennsylvania to pick its newest state symbol — the Hershey’s Kiss, as the official state candy. The effort was officially launched last week, when state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Dauphin, circulated a memo on legislation to name the Kiss as […] The post Bucks County students push to make the Hershey’s Kiss Pa.’s state candy appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Happy Trails Pa. looks to big boost from infrastructure bill to build, connect rail trails

'We need to finish big pieces that cost a lot of money. That’s why the infrastructure bill could not have come at a better time,' said Elaine Paul Schaefer, executive director of the Schuylkill River Greenway. The post Happy Trails Pa. looks to big boost from infrastructure bill to build, connect rail trails appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cadet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Teamwork#Cadets#Self Esteem#Heritage Reservation#Ems#Troop B Camp Cadet Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Known best for hosting ‘Dr. Oz Show,’ celebrity doctor expected to enter Pa. U.S. Senate race

The 61-year-old, a longtime New Jersey resident, will appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Tuesday night. Hannity teased the interview Monday by saying: “He has a huge announcement. Hint: Think midterm election.” The post Known best for hosting ‘Dr. Oz Show,’ celebrity doctor expected to enter Pa. U.S. Senate race appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy