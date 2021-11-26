COVID Hospitalizations Rise in San Diego County as Unvaccinated Urged to Mask

A Scripps Health nurse treats a coronavirus patient in an ICU. Image from Scripps video

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in San Diego County rose slightly Thursday, increasing from 248 to 255, according to the latest state figures.

Of those patients, 76 were in intensive care, down from 79 on Wednesday.

The latest figures come one day after the county reported 403 new COVID-19 infections and six additional deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing its cumulative totals to 382,450 cases and 4,325 deaths since the pandemic began.

The county health department did not report data on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The number of residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID- 19 vaccine is now nearly 2.64 million — or 84% of residents age 5 and older, according to the county.

More than 2.35 million people, or 74.7% of residents 5 and older, are fully vaccinated. Roughly 414,814 San Diego County residents 18 years of age or older have received a booster dose.

County officials urged residents planning to celebrate Thanksgiving and other holiday events to take measures to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus. Officials said it is OK to not wear face masks at holiday gatherings, so long as everyone is vaccinated, which medical experts say is the best protection against COVID-19.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said if a person hosting an event isn’t sure whether guests are vaccinated, “everyone should wear a mask and take other precautions to prevent getting sick and infecting others with COVID-19.”