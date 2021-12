What are all new TOTW Players in FUT in FIFA 22? Team of the Week, also known as TOTW, is a weekly promotion in FIFA Ultimate Team or FUT 22 which recognises the best Players and performers in real-world football. Players who perform particularly well, by scoring goals or keeping clean sheets, receive boosted In Form cards with enhanced stats, available in Packs for a limited time. As part of our FIFA 22 guide, we're going to list all new TOTW Players in FUT, so you know who to target for your team.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO