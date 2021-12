Lucas Paqueta FIFA 22 Ligue 1 Player of the Month SBC went live Nov. 18 after the Brazilian player won the award. Lucas Paqueta was released on the same day as Christopher Nkunku's Bundesliga POTM item. EA Sports releases POTM SBCs for the top five leagues in the world as well as the Eredivisie. There is a Major League Soccer POTM SBC item in the database as well, but EA Sports has yet to release an SBC for that league. Last month's Ligue 1 POTM, Seko Fofana, is one of the most popular midfielders in the game. How does Paqueta's card stack up?

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO