FIFA 22 Luis Hernandez SBC: New ICON, How to Unlock, Start & Expiry Date

LUIS HERNANDEZ VS. RUSIAN MADIYEV TO HEADLINE THE GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT UNDERCARD FOR ZURDO VS. GONZALEZ – LIVE FROM THE AT&T CENTER IN SAN ANTONIO, TX. San Antonio, Texas boxing fans will be treated to a night full of non-stop action as Luis Hernandez (21-1, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico, will face Rusian Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs) of Indio, CA as the main event of the Golden Boy Fight Night broadcast on December 18. The fight featured as part of the undercard for Zurdo vs. Gonzalez is a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout set to air starting at 3:00 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch. The main event of the night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio is headlined by light heavyweight superstar Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs). The duo will face off in a 12-round fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title eliminator, live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO