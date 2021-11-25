ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

FIFA 22 Luis Hernandez SBC: New ICON, How to Unlock, Start & Expiry Date

By David Luff
realsport101.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Icon SBC card has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Luis Hernandez has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Luis Hernandez (OVR 87) Start Date: Thursday, 25 November. Expiry Date: Sunday, 19 December. SBC...

realsport101.com

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Luis Hernandez Vs. Rusian Madiyev To Fight On Undercard For Zurdo Vs. Gonzalez

LUIS HERNANDEZ VS. RUSIAN MADIYEV TO HEADLINE THE GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT UNDERCARD FOR ZURDO VS. GONZALEZ – LIVE FROM THE AT&T CENTER IN SAN ANTONIO, TX. San Antonio, Texas boxing fans will be treated to a night full of non-stop action as Luis Hernandez (21-1, 19 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico, will face Rusian Madiyev (13-2, 5 KOs) of Indio, CA as the main event of the Golden Boy Fight Night broadcast on December 18. The fight featured as part of the undercard for Zurdo vs. Gonzalez is a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout set to air starting at 3:00 p.m. CT on Facebook Watch. The main event of the night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio is headlined by light heavyweight superstar Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, and Cuba’s Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs). The duo will face off in a 12-round fight for the WBA Light Heavyweight Title eliminator, live exclusively on DAZN worldwide.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: New Bundesliga POTM Nkunku SBC now available in FUT 22

The Bundesliga POTM card for October has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Christopher Nkunku (OVR 88) Christopher Nkunku has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Phenomenal Form. Christoper Nkunku is continuing his fine form with...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: New Draxler Player Moments SBC now available in FUT 22

Another Player Moments SBC card has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Julian Draxler has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Julian Draxler (OVR 87) Start Date: Thursday, 18 November. Expiry Date: Thursday, 25 November. SBC...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbc#Mexico#Digital Media#Ultimate Team#Icon#Fut Champions
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Lucas Paqueta POTM SBC: How to unlock EPIC new card in FUT 22

October’s Ligue 1 Player of the Month has been announced, with Olympique Lyonnais' Brazilian superstar Lucas Paqueta claiming the award and receiving a brand-new 86-rated SBC card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Paqueta was on fire throughout October, providing two assists with an overall pass accuracy of 75%. Take a...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: What are New Generation cards & how to unlock them in FUT

The 'New Generation' players have now been revealed for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team!. Find out exactly how the New Generation cards work in FUT below. New Generation cards will be made available in Ultimate Team very soon. The New Generation is a group of some of the most promising youngsters...
FIFA
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 Saudi Professional League SBC: How to Complete

FIFA 22 Saudi Professional League SBC went live Nov. 18 alongside three other League SBCs for players to grind. FIFA Ultimate Team fans rejoice as you now have seven total League SBCs to constantly rinse for packs in search of those high-rated items. Grinding League SBCs is one of the best ways to add packs and players to your teams throughout the course of the game's cycle. League SBCs have a new format this year, only requiring four segments to complete. But, with those tradeoffs come untradeable packs that are solely reliant on packing chase cards.
FIFA
firstsportz.com

How to complete the Nkuku SBC FIFA 22 POTM?

FIFA 22 has released many new events and the latest one is a Player of the Month card award for the month of October. This is how to get the Nkuku SBC FIFA 22 POTM card for the month of October. Nkuku is a French midfielder who has scored two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
dexerto.com

How to complete Julian Draxler Player Moments FIFA 22 SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS have dropped a new FIFA 22 Player Moments SBC for German star Julian Draxler, celebrating his scintillating volley in PSG’s 6-2 win against Bordeaux in 2017. We’ve got the best SBC solutions for the lowest cost right here. Julian Draxler’s strike against Bordeaux ⁠— a clean left-foot volley...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: Emmanuel Petit Icon SBC is live now in FUT

The Icon stars have taken over FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week, and Emmanuel Petit is the latest to join the ranks in the Icon SBC event. The legendary French midfielder has a brand-new Icon Moments SBC now available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Take a look at the new...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vgr.com

FIFA 22 SBC Guide: How to Unlock Simon Banza Squad Foundations Card

A new FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is available in Ultimate Team mode featuring Simon Banza. By completing the FIFA 22 SBC, gamers can pick up his new Squad Foundations card to use with their roster. We’ve got details about what the new card brings to the pitch, as well as everything you need to know to unlock it for your FIFA Ultimate Team roster!
FIFA
DBLTAP

David Neres FIFA 22: How to Complete the Special SBC

EA SPORTS has released a special David Neres SBC along with a set of Eredivisie Players in objectives. David Neres is a Brazilian Right-Winger for Ajax, and the item looks to be a part of FIFA 22 celebrating 65 years of the Dutch League. Here's how to complete the David...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22: EFL Championship Squad Foundations - How to unlock the FIVE new cards

The third set of Squad Foundation objectives has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, with four more players available for free and an extra via an SBC. After the Eredivisie and Liga Portugal, the EFL Championship has now received boosted players to help with your squad building. Check out...
FIFA
dexerto.com

How to complete FIFA 22 Tahith Chong SBC – Squad Foundations

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC for Birmingham City winger Tahith Chong. We’ve got stats, requirements, solutions, and everything you’ll need to know to knock it out yourself. Squad Foundations SBCs are, just as the name implies, a way to build up your base...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Gregoire Defrel Milestones – How to unlock new Serie A League Player

The third Milestones player of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has arrived with Sassuolo's French midfielder Gregoire Defrel now available to unlock. The new card has a rating of 86 OVR and can be unlocked over the next couple of months in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. Take a look...
FIFA
realsport101.com

FIFA 22 Ridle Baku Objectives: How to unlock new Signature Signings card

The latest unlockable objectives card has just been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team!. Wolfsburg's German right-midfielder, Ridle Baku is the first player to receive a Signature Signings objectives card as part of the Black Friday promo. Find out how you can unlock the 85-rated Baku for your Ultimate Team...
FIFA
DBLTAP

Christopher Nkunku FIFA 22: How to Complete the Bundesliga POTM SBC

Christopher Nkunku FIFA 22 Bundesliga October Player of the Month SBC was released Nov. 18 as the French midfielder continues to rack up special items. EA Sports releases Player of the Month SBCs each month for multiple leagues including the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie. These items traditionally have longer expiration dates giving players more time to craft and complete multiple segments. RB Leipzig's Nkunku is having a stellar start to his season. How quickly he's accumulating special items is reminiscent to Marco Reus and Robert Lewandowski in past FIFA titles.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy