Nutrient efficiency is on deck in agriculture

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures declined for a fourth straight session on Monday on good weekend rains in key soy areas of South America and on spillover pressure from tumbling wheat futures. * Futures declined despite sharply higher outside markets, including equities and crude oil, and a strong pace of soybean export shipments. * CBOT January soybean futures settled 11-1/4 cents lower at $12.41-1/2 a bushel. * Selling in January soybeans accelerated after the contract broke through technical support at its 50-day moving average. But the contract held chart support at its 20-day moving average and at Friday's two-week low. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 0.60 cent at 58.28 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $6.70 lower at $342.70 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 2,142,844 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, above trade expectations. The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by nearly 750,000 tonnes. * Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop was almost 91% complete on Nov. 26, an estimate from agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado showed on Monday. * Australia's ABARES forecast the country's canola crop at 5.7 million tonnes, up 27% from the prior year's record large crop. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)
