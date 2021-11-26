Nutrient efficiency is on deck in agriculture

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slumped to an almost three-week low on Tuesday amid concerns that spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the global economy. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 35 cents at $7.87-1/4 a bushel. Earlier in the session, the most-active contract fell to $7.82-1/2, its lowest since Nov. 10. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 35 cents at $8.22-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended down 35-1/4 cents at $10.10 a bushel. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday after under-buying this season given a surge in prices. It is not known if Egypt will continue its buying boom, or if it was just taking advantage of a dip in prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 44% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, steady from the previous week and above average trade expectations of a slight decline, according to its last weekly crop progress report for 2021. * Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Alexander Smith)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO