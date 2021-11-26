ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Nutrient efficiency is on deck in agriculture

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, Brandon Hunnicutt found a missing piece in the puzzle of nitrogen management. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother on 2,400 acres of corn, soybeans, and popcorn located south of Grand Island, Nebraska. They have always had a goal to reduce nitrogen use and have tried the...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds on supply woes, COVID-19 concerns cap gains

SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wheat supply concerns helped Chicago futures bounce back on Wednesday from the last session's deep losses driven by fears about a new COVID-19 variant and its impact on the global economy. Soybeans rose after five sessions of decline while corn gained for the first time...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

InnerCircle brings farmers together to influence the future of seed technology

Brandon Hunnicutt likes being on the cutting edge, exploring possibilities and the what-ifs in agriculture. By being a part of InnerCircle, the Nebraska farmer hopes to bring a real-world perspective to the development of seed technology. “There are a lot of great ideas out there, but some are very impractical...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Grain futures regain ground as coronavirus jitters ease

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures turned higher on Wednesday, recouping some of their steep losses from the previous session, as investor concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would derail the global economy began to ease. Corn and soybeans also regained ground on end-user buying, traders said, following...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures firm as fears about immediate impact of variant eases

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended the day mixed on Wednesday, as investor concerns that the Omicron coronavirus variant would derail the global economy began to ease. * Futures pared gains late in the session, after a government official announced that the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in California. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled up 3-1/4 cents at $7.90-1/2 a bushel. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat was down 3 cents at $8.19-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX March spring wheat was up 10-1/4 cents at $10.20-1/4 a bushel at the close. * Signs of fresh wheat demand from importers, with Tunisia issuing a wheat tender following Monday's purchase by Egypt, also lent support to wheat markets. * Non-commercial market participants expanded their net long position in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Nov. 26, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Richard Chang)
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Grand Island, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Grand Island, NE
Business
Agriculture Online

Brazil's biofuel, farm lobbies push for reversal of blending decision

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's powerful biofuel and farm lobbies are pushing the government to reverse a measure announced this week that maintained the minimum biofuel content level in diesel at 10% for all of 2022. "Lawmakers of the biodiesel caucus will act. As soon as the president...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures finish higher

CHICAGO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures finished higher on Wednesday as the markets recovered after dropping the previous session to their lowest prices in more than a week. Prices rose as investors' concerns eased about the Omicron coronavirus variant, which rattled commodity and financial markets on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn to take a leading role as farmers chase high commodity prices

Lured by two years of strong market prices, U.S. farmers will expand crop plantings significantly in 2022, with corn area rising by 3% despite sharply higher fertilizer costs, said economist Scott Irwin of the University of Illinois on Monday. This stands in contrast to many other early projections that say farmers will shy away from corn, the most widely grown crop in the country, in 2022 because of higher input costs and put more land into crops such as soybeans, wheat, and cotton instead.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Pesticide#Fertilizer#Nitrogen Calculator
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at two-week low on USDA crop report; soybeans down

SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid to a two-week low on Tuesday after a U.S. report showed the condition of the winter crop was better than expected and eased concerns over world supplies. Soybeans dropped for a fifth consecutive session while corn was little changed. "Wheat supply issues...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures fall on variant fears, supply chain woes easing

CHICAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures slumped to an almost three-week low on Tuesday amid concerns that spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the global economy. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 35 cents at $7.87-1/4 a bushel. Earlier in the session, the most-active contract fell to $7.82-1/2, its lowest since Nov. 10. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 35 cents at $8.22-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended down 35-1/4 cents at $10.10 a bushel. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, made its largest single wheat purchase in years on Monday after under-buying this season given a surge in prices. It is not known if Egypt will continue its buying boom, or if it was just taking advantage of a dip in prices. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 44% of U.S. winter wheat in good-to-excellent condition, steady from the previous week and above average trade expectations of a slight decline, according to its last weekly crop progress report for 2021. * Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Alexander Smith)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Plant breeding advances may spark annual corn and soybean yield increases

Gil Hodges was in a slump. The Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman couldn’t buy a hit as his hitless streak in the 1952 World Series continued the following spring. Spurred on by Brooklyn fans, Hodges finally resumed hitting and never slumped in four more World Series appearances. His hitting slump, though,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Factors expected to drive the 2022 corn market

The number of factors expected to drive the 2022 corn market is already reading like a grocery list. In fact, when you ask someone to list the three factors that will most strongly influence the corn market in the new year, they have a hard time keeping it to just three or four or five.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1%, new COVID-19 variant looms over market

CANBERRA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Monday amid a broad market rebound, though gains were checked by concerns about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1.3% at $8.51 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat futures drop on firm dollar, big Australia crop outlook

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell sharply on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and after Australia's government forecaster projected a record-large harvest, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 18 cents at $8.22-1/4. The contract last week reached the highest for a most-active contract in nearly nine years. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 11-3/4 cents at $8.57-1/4 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended down 3-1/4 cents at $10.45-1/4 a bushel. * Australian farmers are on course to harvest a record 34.4 million tonnes of wheat this season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. * Russian wheat prices gained last week for the sixth consecutive week amid strong export demand and an earlier rally in global benchmarks, analysts said on Monday. * Egypt's GASC bought 600,000 tonnes of Romanian, Russian and Ukrainian wheat in a snap tender on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 250,651 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. * Analysts expect the USDA to lower its U.S. winter wheat crop rating in a weekly report later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Mark Porter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat turns lower as dollar firms, Australia forecasts record crop

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures retreated on Monday on a firmer dollar and as a record harvest outlook from major exporter Australia eased recent concerns about rain-damaged crops. Corn and soybeans followed wheat lower, pressured by technical selling and profit-taking and by good weekend rains in Argentina...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans sink on South America rains, sharply lower wheat

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures declined for a fourth straight session on Monday on good weekend rains in key soy areas of South America and on spillover pressure from tumbling wheat futures. * Futures declined despite sharply higher outside markets, including equities and crude oil, and a strong pace of soybean export shipments. * CBOT January soybean futures settled 11-1/4 cents lower at $12.41-1/2 a bushel. * Selling in January soybeans accelerated after the contract broke through technical support at its 50-day moving average. But the contract held chart support at its 20-day moving average and at Friday's two-week low. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 0.60 cent at 58.28 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $6.70 lower at $342.70 per ton. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said 2,142,844 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, above trade expectations. The agency also upwardly revised the prior week's soybean inspections total by nearly 750,000 tonnes. * Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop was almost 91% complete on Nov. 26, an estimate from agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado showed on Monday. * Australia's ABARES forecast the country's canola crop at 5.7 million tonnes, up 27% from the prior year's record large crop. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Dan Grebler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

How shorter crops could give farming a longer life

Picture in your mind a tall, sprawling field of corn. Now shrink it down while maintaining the yield. This is just a glimpse of what the fields of the future – more resilient to climate change and extreme weather, and yet still able to provide the staple crops the world needs – could look like. Here’s why.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-New COVID variant scares markets, corn rebounds

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell Friday as news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa sent oil and equities markets lower, with moves exaggerated by low trade volume across the grain and oilseed commodities. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans lost 13-3/4 cents, at...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

Match nutrient intake to the production cycle

If you are like me and have a fall calving cow herd, the month of November is certainly an exciting time of year — 1-2-month-old babies bouncing around the pasture, football, Thanksgiving, the smell of all that hay in the barn waiting to be fed and, of course, breeding season!
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

Improving soil health, plant diversity can impact nutrients in food

MADISON, Wis. — A great biodiversity in ecosystems exists in nature. “There’s no monoculture in nature — that’s man-made,” said Stephan van Vliet, nutrition scientist and metabolomics expert in the Center for Human Nutrition Studies at Utah State University. “Oftentimes there’s a wide variety of plants and animals in nature,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy