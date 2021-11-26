Vasu Healthcare unveils premium skin brightening range - ROSE and GOLD

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleVadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading brand in herbal cosmeticspersonal care - Vasu Healthcare has unveiled an affordable luxury with ROSE and GOLD (RG) - premium skin brightening range to harness beauty with quality. Company has launched Face Serum, Face wash, and Face Cream and plans to expand...

StarAndDaisy introduces a wide range of quality and premium baby products

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): StarAndDaisy introduces premium baby products catering to the needs of parents. With products that are unique and rich in quality, the company aims to provide top-notch products at affordable prices. Starting in 2020, StarAndDaisy is one of the fastest-growing brands in the babycare segment.
Artisans de Genève Combines Blue and Rose Gold for the Skeletonized "Honey Pearl" Patek Philippe Nautilus

Artisans de Genève has just unveiled a new custom, skeletonized take on Patek Philippe‘s rose gold Nautilus 5711/1R. Dubbed the “Honey Pearl,” this one-off Nautilus features a blue skeletonized dial, 12h/6h polishing, rose gold indexes, rose gold hands, and a modified movement. The modified 26-330 SC skeletonized movement has been beveled, satin polished, and reworked in an anthracite color. To keep with the open-worked concept, the 21-carat gold rotor has also been windowed to give an unobstructed view into the inner workings.
Guess Trims Vendors, Diversifies Denim Offering

Guess’ growing position as a lifestyle brand is driving executives’ confidence for the future. Though the company expects revenues in the fourth quarter to be down mid-single digits versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the impact of permanent store closures and an unfavorable shift of European wholesale shipments, Guess, Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini attributed its steady Q3 to the popularity of categories like handbags, dresses, outerwear, and, perhaps what it’s best known for: jeans. “Guess is a true lifestyle brand and is poised to capitalize on current consumer trends,” he said during the company’s Q3 earnings call last week....
Retail Tech: Under Armour Rolls Out RFID to 400 Stores, Joor Integrates Vntana, Hot Topic Taps Signifyd

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. RFID Under Armour/Nedap Under Armour has rolled out Nedap’s iD Cloud inventory visibility platform, which will be deployed throughout 400 of its owned and operated stores worldwide. In the first phase of the rollout, Under Armour aims to lay a scalable foundation, both operationally and technologically, for the program and to achieve accurate stock visibility in its stores in an effort to optimize item availability and efficiency gains in key day-to-day processes. The iD Cloud platform can give retailers real-time, item-level insights into their stock...
Done Deals: Authentic Brands Group Partners with SPARC to Grow Reebok in the U.S. + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 30, 2021: Authentic Brands Group has signed a deal with SPARC Group (SPARC) to make it the official licensee and operating partner for Reebok in the U.S. ABG, which acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, will entrust SPARC with sourcing, manufacturing and overseeing retail and e-commerce operations in the U.S. “Reebok is the most monumental acquisition in ABG’s history,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of ABG. “Because of the reach of Reebok’s...
Black Friday 2021 make-up and perfume deals: Best offers from Mac, Glossier, Elemis and more

Calling all deal lovers: Black Friday 2021 is officially in full swing as we enter the third day of the event. Continuing right the way through to the end of tomorrow – aka Cyber Monday – our favourite retailers will be slashing their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.Boots was one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event this year, which started online from 1 November and includes an impressive 14,000 products.Follow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowFollow live: The best Black Friday deals still available nowOther...
Rustomjee Seasons announces launch of 3 bedroom sundeck residences in Kalanagar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Looking for a luxury residence that offers the best of lifestyle and convenience around the new central business district of Mumbai? Look no further than Rustomjee Seasons. Situated off BKC, minutes away from the western express highway and in the midst of the happening social life, Rustomjee Seasons is the finest gated community with 25 plus lifestyle amenities to luxuriate in.
Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. launches global strategy, confirms Canadian collaboration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Canada has the most advanced and robust legalized Medical and Recreational Markets in the world. Canadian Companies have become world leaders in Plant Research, Product Development, Cultivation Techniques, and Consumer Preferences. Unlike the United States, the Canadian Hemp market is Federally Regulated and Legalized. Eighteen months ago, BOHECO set out to find a Canadian Partner that: Was willing to share its expertise in Product Development and Plant Cultivation Was willing to make a sizeable Financial Investment in the organization Had pre-existing relationships with emerging European markets; and Understood the value of merging modern hemp science with traditional Ayurvedic Practices to build holistic product lines, in turn, improving the well-being of the entire customer base Based on these criteria, BOHECO has confirmed its venture into an alliance with Zenabis. Monty Sikka is formerly the Founder and Chairman of Zenabis, which was recently sold to NYSE-listed HEXO Corporation for CAD 235 million. During his tenure as Chairman, Sikka took Zenabis right from its inception to a Company that produced over 5,000kg of high-grade Hemp. He also aided its growth from 150 employees in 2017 to over 1,000 by 2020 with production facilities in three Provinces and sales contracts in all ten Canadian Provinces. Mr. Sikka, who was born and raised in India, brings a wealth of experience in transitioning Hemp-based start-ups into full-fledged Entities. He has deep, pre-existing relationships with European Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Companies and has agreed to assist BOHECO in becoming a leading Global player in the health and wellness marketplace of Industrial and Medical Hemp. "It is unique and rare to find someone who has excelled in the legalized North American Hemp market and yet, has a firm understanding of Indian values and the traditional role of Ayurvedic treatments. We are thrilled to be able to utilize Sikka's expertise in gaining a foothold for our Products in Canada and Europe while expanding our holistic wellness offerings in India.", stated BOHECO's Co-founder and CRO Avnish Pandya. "The experience that we have gained in Canada will be invaluable to BOHECO. It allows us to offer guidance to Government as it crafts policy. Additionally, we can assist BOHECO in accessing global markets and refining production techniques to meet consumer demand", added Sikka. Also joining BOHECO in an advisory capacity is Munmohan Sihota. Sihota was the first Indo-Canadian elected to a Legislature in Canada and the first-ever Indo-Canadian Cabinet Minister. Sihota has led over a dozen Trade Missions to India during his Cabinet tenure and brings a wealth of experience in regulatory matters. In that regard, Bombay Hemp Company intends to utilize Sihota's familiarity with the Canadian legal framework to help frame its presentation to the Indian State and Federal Agencies. "This Canadian collaboration has the dual advantage of opening a pathway to the global markets whilst using Canadian expertise to enhance our product development in India", added BOHECO's Co-FounderCRO, Avnish Pandya. "This collaboration will accelerate our efforts to become a wholly vertically integrated Company while building a world-class GMP manufacturing and extraction facility." "This builds upon our organization's recent Series A fundraising that added Achin Kochar of the Vi-John Group, and Riteesh and Raghav Mohan Bakshi to our investor pool. It also strengthens the Board of Advisors consisting of Romesh Bhattacharjee (Former Narcotics Commissioner), Jason Kothari (Former CEO of Housing.com, Snapdeal, and Freecharge), Siddarth Pai (Founding partner of 3one4 Capital) Poonam Kaul (Former Director Marketing at Apple India) and Dr. Suman Sahai (FounderChairperson Gene Campaign) amongst others. With these developments and the ongoing support of our seed investors, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, and current MD of Sequoia Capital India, Rajan Anandan amongst others, we firmly believe we have both the team and resources to maintain our position as India's premium supplier of Medical and Industrial Hemp Products.", concluded Pandya.
The 15 Best Under-Eye Concealers of All Time

The thing about dark circles is that no amount of eye cream will ever heal them for good. Eye creams can help (and so can a good night's sleep), but at the end of the day, dark circles aren't your fault—they're genetic. And hey, that's why concealer exists. The best under-eye concealers are the perfect balance of creamy and pigmented. They stay put all day (and night) but won't crease and settle into fine lines. It's no wonder why the 15 concealers on this list have not only won dozens of awards, but also found their way into the makeup bags of nearly every celebrity, royal, and makeup artist. Ahead, shop the best under-eye concealers to fake a good night's sleep.
Moto G200 unveiled with enormous power and a mid-range price, and it’s not alone

Motorola has just announced what’s commonly known as 'too many phones', including not just the impressive-sounding Moto G200, but also five other handsets. Let’s start with the G200 though, as this looks to be the best of the bunch. This has a Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset, which means it should have more processing power than even the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro.
7 Makeup Products To Take Advantage of on Black Friday

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. While the fashionistas will be rummaging through racks of apparel, the beauty gurus are headed to the...
Best beauty minis to give as stocking stuffers this year

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which stocking stuffer beauty minis are best? Shopping for beauty stocking stuffers this year? If you’re looking for unique products to wow recipients, consider giving beauty minis from their favorite brands. After all, the best things come in small packages. Many premium beauty brands have […]
The 80 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Black Friday has expanded from a one-day savings event to a weekend extravaganza of major discounts that go until the following Monday (also known as Cyber Monday), with many retailers offering special discounts on clothing, shoes and of course, beauty products. Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, perfect for checking each and every item off your holiday beauty gift list and it’s officially here.  Whether you’re looking for an epic makeup gift set to give your bestie, a perfume gift set for your sister, a...
The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
Shopping: The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Sales on Star-Founded Skincare, Makeup Brands and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just for scoring deep discounts on tech upgrades and wardrobe updates — beauty lovers can also stock up on winter skincare staples and cosmetics ahead of the chilly season and holiday event circuit. Prestige beauty retailers including Bluemercury, Dermstore, Soko Glam, Space NK, Sephora, Ulta and Violet Grey are all offering major markdowns on labels loved by Hollywood (Dr. Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader and Tata Harper, to name a few) and brands founded by stars and insiders (think Rihanna’s Fenty, facialist Joanna Vargas and Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, among others). And luxury department stores...
ABG Signs Long-term Partnership With SPARC Group for Reebok in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Authentic Brands Group  has signed a long-term strategic partnership with SPARC Group to become the core licensee and operating partner for Reebok in the U.S. SPARC, a leading retail enterprise, will oversee sourcing, manufacturing, branded retail stores, e-commerce operations and wholesale distribution for Reebok in the U.S. Categories include footwear for women, men and kids and lifestyle and active apparel for women and men.More from WWDReebok's Idea to Retrofit Gas Stations as Fitness CentersThe Making of a Celebrity Sneaker DealDsquared2 Pre-Fall 2022 ABG’s SPARC division is a 50-50 partnership with Simon Property Group. SPARC’s portfolio...
All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. (OTC:ATMH) Announce Strategics Goals for 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) a U.S based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Fintechnology and Telecommunications Services is please to announced to all stakeholders regarding the company's new market position after these difficult times and the details of our next steps.
New range of Honeywell Air Purifiers launched

Hong Kong, December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Secure Connection, the Hong Kong-based electronic products manufacturer, today announced the launch of a new range of Honeywell Branded Air Purifiers that caters to a broad spectrum of consumers across features and price points. The new air purifier range features three categories: Value Series, Platinum Series and Ultimate Series, and include functionalities such as UV LED, Ionizer and Humidifier. They will be available across multiple countries in South AsiaMiddle East Asia through all leading retailers and online ecommerce platforms.
