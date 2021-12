Remember when we circled things we wanted for Xmas in the Service Merchandise catalog?. Over the weekend, I was talking to my son Brody about some things that he might want for Christmas this year, hoping to help him with his list for Santa Claus. I didn't do it online, which I know a lot of parents do, I actually wanted him to circle things like we used to do as kids. I grabbed a Target catalog and invited my 6-year-old to sit on my lap and we started looking at things together.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO