PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are warming up to start the month of December with highs today near 50 degrees. In fact, I have Pittsburgh hitting 50° for today's high with morning temperatures bottoming out near 32°. Noon temperatures should be in the mid-40s. This will likely be the warmest day since November 18th when we hit 61 degrees. We did hit 49 degrees on November 25th. While I started talking about temperatures, the big weather story today is a return of rain.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO