A Hint of Panic in the Wheat Market?

OMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 7 1/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 14 1/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 23 1/2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 19 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 14 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 293.72 points and January crude oil is down $2.60 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.680 and December gold is up $12.80 per ounce. The ag markets continue to reflect concern over the new COVID-19 variant, thought little is known about it at this point. A general risk-off stance in financial, energy and ag markets have combined to pummel grain early on Tuesday. USDA did announce a new sale of U.S. soybeans of 132,000 mt (4.85 mb) to unknown destinations for 2021-22.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO