ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 61327 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

By Illinois Valley Times
illinoisvalleytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61327 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry....

illinoisvalleytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code#Zips
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

Sheriff Victor Hill asks judge to dismiss charges against him

The use of a restraint chair by an Atlanta-area sheriff does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed, his lawyer argued Monday. A federal prosecutor countered that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill very clearly used excessive force against people in his agency’s custody when he ordered them to be […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths

State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […] The post Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
illinoisvalleytimes.com

Widow and parent beneficiaries in ZIP Code 61314 decrease in 2020

There were 15 total OASDI widow and parent beneficiaries in Illinois ZIP Code 61314 in 2020, a 25 percent decrease from 2019, according to the Social Security Administration. There were 20 total widow and parent beneficiaries in 2019. The Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program aims to supplement a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Domestic abuse incidents rise for fifth year

The number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police in Scotland has risen for the fifth year in a row, according to the latest figures.Police recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% compared with the previous year, figures published by the Scottish Government showed.Over that period, 40% of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland included at least one crime or offence, with common assault the most frequently noted (32%).This was followed by breach of the peace etc (23%), which includes threatening or abusive behaviour and stalking.Domestic abuse is a hideous, controlling...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy