Ann Patchett’s ‘These Precious Days’ is a beautiful reminder of what’s important

“Through these essays, I could watch myself grappling with the same themes in my writing and in my life: what I needed, whom I loved, what I could let go, and how much energy the letting go would take,” Ann Patchett writes in her new, deeply enthralling collection, These Precious Days. As ever, Patchett—who has written four works of nonfiction and eight novels, the most recent of which was a Pulitzer finalist, in addition to opening the independent hub Parnassus Books in Nashville—is discerning and funny, light and moving, whether she’s writing about warily reckoning with old boxes of memorabilia (“It was Pandora’s lesson: don’t lift the lid”) or struggling early on to convince her father of the seriousness of her career choice (“I published stories, articles, three novels, and still he sent me notices for summer work on cruise ships”) or refusing to contextualize her decision not to have a family (“I am not using the dog or the book or the bookstore or the step-children to fill a hole left by not having children, because there is no hole”).

