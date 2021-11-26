ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Patchett’s ‘These Precious Days’ is a beautiful reminder of what’s important

By Michele Filgate
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember exactly where I was when I first read Ann Patchett’s January cover story for Harper’s Magazine, a lengthy essay about friendship and art and cancer and the pandemic, although summarizing it in that way doesn’t do justice to the full scope of the piece — a tribute that manages...

buzzfeednews.com

Ann Patchett Really Is This Nice

Some writers write to understand themselves; others write to understand people around them. Ann Patchett belongs to the latter camp. The four-time New York Times–bestselling novelist — whose work has been adapted to films, plays, and even an opera — is fascinated by human relationships. “How other people live is pretty much all I think about,” Patchett writes in her newest book, an essay collection called These Precious Days, which is out today.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marconews.com

Ann Patchett's friendship with Tom Hanks’ assistant anchors luminous new essay collection

Perhaps you, too, received a link to a 20,000-word story in Harper’s last January by the bestselling novelist and Nashville, Tennessee, bookseller Ann Patchett. It was a shaggy dog of a story by a woman passionate about dogs, touching on a variety of subjects, including her friendship with Tom Hanks’ assistant Sooki Raphael; Raphael’s treatment for cancer; the early days of the coronavirus pandemic; the art and craft of writing; and – I kid you not – psychedelic mushrooms.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elle

You Won’t Find Ann Patchett on Social Media

“Through these essays, I could watch myself grappling with the same themes in my writing and in my life: what I needed, whom I loved, what I could let go, and how much energy the letting go would take,” Ann Patchett writes in her new, deeply enthralling collection, These Precious Days. As ever, Patchett—who has written four works of nonfiction and eight novels, the most recent of which was a Pulitzer finalist, in addition to opening the independent hub Parnassus Books in Nashville—is discerning and funny, light and moving, whether she’s writing about warily reckoning with old boxes of memorabilia (“It was Pandora’s lesson: don’t lift the lid”) or struggling early on to convince her father of the seriousness of her career choice (“I published stories, articles, three novels, and still he sent me notices for summer work on cruise ships”) or refusing to contextualize her decision not to have a family (“I am not using the dog or the book or the bookstore or the step-children to fill a hole left by not having children, because there is no hole”).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
