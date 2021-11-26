ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

EU lowers use of veterinary antibiotics

The Poultry Site
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report notes a noticeable decrease in sales from some of the EU's highest-selling countries. Animal Health Europe notes that this is due mostly in part to awareness-raising campaigns and...

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH
The Poultry Site

European farmers to be reimbursed €686 million

During the 2021 budget year, €879.8 million was deducted from farmers' direct payments under the common agricultural policy (CAP). The deductions were meant to finance the agricultural crisis reserve and to make sure that the overall ceiling of the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) was not overrun. Direct payment ceilings had to be established before an agreement was concluded on the EU budget for 2021-27, said the European Commission.
AGRICULTURE
nachicago.com

Avoid Antibiotics to Lower Colon Cancer Risk

A clear link exists between taking antibiotics for six months and developing colorectal cancer in the next five to 10 years, report researchers from Umea University, in Sweden. By comparing the records of 40,000 Swedish cancer patients to 200,000 people without cancer, they found that taking antibiotics for at least six months increased the risk of cancer by 17 percent in the ascending colon, the first part to be reached by food after the small intestine. However, no increased risk was found for cancer in the descending colon. Those taking the most antibiotics had the greatest risk, but even a single course was associated with a small, but statistically significant risk increase. “While in many cases antibiotic therapy is necessary and saves lives, in the event of less serious ailments that can be expected to heal anyway, caution should be exercised,” says Umea University researcher Sophia Harlid, Ph.D.
CANCER
The Poultry Site

EU reaches agreement on collection of regional farming data

The European Council and Parliament agreed yesterday on the way regional farming statistics will be reported in the EU. The aim is to modernise Europe's agricultural statistics system in order to bring it in line with developments within the sector, including the newly reformed Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The new...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Antibiotics#Nutrition#Eu#Animal Health Europe#Polymyxins#Flouroquinolones#Quinolones
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Boca Veterinary Clinic

Dr. Lesley Hack provides the best care for her four-legged patients and never compromises care for cost. She runs Boca Veterinary Clinic, one of the few large, multi-doctor, privately-owned hospitals in the area. “We have been successful because we care; patient care comes first in everything,” she says. “My style...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Poultry Site

USDA supports antimicrobial resistance research

The US Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has supported several agricultural research projects focused on addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The aim of the research is to reduce any potential negative impacts from the use of antibiotics, especially those used to treat human diseases, and to...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Statistical analysis in a multi-farm IBD vaccination follow-up. What are the benefits?

Evaluating the performance of vaccines through large-scale trials allows a large amount of data to be obtained which can provide better conclusive results, but sometimes these data can be difficult to understand and to take advantage of. Statistical data analysis transforms large volumes of data into useful information to help poultry producers to optimize health and production efficiency, thereby improving the economic performance of the farms and identifying areas for improvement in their production processes.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
The Poultry Site

France reports high pathogenic avian influenza case

A poultry farm in the north of France was hit with an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this weekend. The local authorities have not been able to identify the strain as of yet, reported Reuters. In a statement, the ministry said all chickens were to be slaughtered and the farm disinfected to prevent the spread of disease.
INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

US turkey flock hit by low pathogenic avian influenza

In its report, MBAH was clear that it was not the same virus that caused the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in the Midwest in 2015. “Testing birds before they go to market is standard protocol for our poultry flocks in Minnesota because it verifies healthy birds are sent to market, and if disease is detected, we can hold the flock and work quickly with producers to address the disease,” said State Veterinarian Beth Thompson.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

German coalition deal seeks animal welfare improvement

Germany's incoming government has big plans for its farmers and food manufacturers. The new coalition, which comprises the centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the libertarian Free Democrats, plan to cut farmers' use of herbicides, improve animal welfare and restrict advertising products with sugar to children in an attempt to promote healthier diets.
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

CDC links Salmonella outbreaks to backyard poultry

Even if they look clean, backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs. These germs can easily spread to anything in the areas where the poultry live and roam, the CDC said in its closing report. It is possible to get sick from touching backyard poultry or anything in their environment. The...
AGRICULTURE
Herald & Review

EU to stop using animals in research

Animal testing and research has killed millions of animals worldwide. Now, the EU has decided to completely abolish this practice.
ANIMALS
pewtrusts.org

Inappropriate Antibiotic Use in Food Animals Can Undercut Fight Against Superbugs

Inappropriate antibiotic use in animal agriculture fuels the growth of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a major health threat to both humans and animals. All antibiotic use—including in food-producing animals—can lead to the emergence of drug-resistant bacteria and poses an urgent threat to public health. Over the past decade, there has been important progress made in efforts to curb unnecessary use of these drugs, but significant work remains.
AGRICULTURE
Derrick

EU reviewing Pfizer's COVID antiviral pill for emergency use

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said it has started evaluating the coronavirus pill made by Pfizer Inc. to see if it might be used in emergency situations before it is officially authorized. In a statement Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it is looking at data on...
INDUSTRY
Medscape News

Antibiotic Use in Europe Fell by 15% Last Year

The use of antibiotics in the EU/EEA decreased by over 15% during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) show. The ECDC says this decrease was observed mostly in primary care and is most likely due to a decrease in consultations, either because of hesitancy to seek healthcare for mild self-limiting infections or difficulties obtaining an appointment.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

EU Gives Official Go-Ahead To Merck's Anti-COVID Pills

The European Union’s medicines watchdog has greenlit Merck's anti-COVID pill to be used in emergencies as the region faces a deluge of new COVID-19 infections and multiple countries implement new lockdown measures. On Friday, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) announced that the pill — known as molnupiravir, Lagevrio, or MK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EurekAlert

EU/EEA during COVID-19 pandemic: Largest annual decrease in antibiotic use in the community in two decades

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) On the occasion of European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) on 18 November and the start of World Antibiotic Awareness Week, new data from the European Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (ECDC) published in Eurosurveillance show that antibiotic consumption in the community decreased by more than 18% between 2019 and 2020 [1].
PUBLIC HEALTH
casscountyonline.com

ISDH: Smart use of antibiotics leads to best care

Last Updated on November 17, 2021 by Indiana Department of Health. INDIANAPOLIS—Each year in the United States, at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics, and at least 35,000 people die as a direct result, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many more die of complications from antibiotic-resistant infections.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy