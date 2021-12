At the same time, the IMF increases the forecast of Spanish GDP for 2022 to 6.4 percent, up 0.6 percent from July, which indicates that the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis is on track, although a bit slower than expected. Even though the estimated growth for Spain in 2022 is significantly higher than in other EU member states (such as Germany, France, or Italy), it is expected to take longer to return to pre-pandemic levels since Spain experienced the biggest setback in 2020, when output fell by a record 10.8 percent, the biggest decline since the Spanish Civil War.

