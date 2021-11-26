ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail officials are optimistic for holiday shopping weekend

By Kevin Bessler
Elkhart Truth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Black Friday may not have the same allure as in...

www.elkharttruth.com

Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
#Holiday Shopping
charlottemagazine.com

A Tale of Hometown Retail Excellence – How Belk is Reimagining Holiday Shopping

It’s the season of gathering once again, but bigger and better this time around. Whether online or in-store, consumers are anxious to make meaningful purchases and soak up the experience of holiday shopping. After more than a year of social distancing from family and loved ones, there’s an infinite desire to return to entertaining, and people are looking at their homes as the top destination to make lasting memories this holiday season. I’ve traveled to 20 Belk storefronts in the last 30 days and can confidently say, when you step foot on our floors, you can see and feel the essence of gathering. At Belk, shoppers will get a festive feeling as they get ready to decorate their homes for entertaining, with all of our seasonal décor to tie it together.
RETAIL
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Ready, set, shop: Holiday shopping season officially underway

TRAVERSE CITY — It’s beginning to look a lot like the Christmas shopping season. Whether it’s the weather, the calendar or a combination of the two, the 2021 Christmas shopping season is officially underway. The season ‘starts’ the day after Thanksgiving with Black Friday, named because retailers would no longer...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
KREX

Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are spending freely and going back to store shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet. Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels, in part because […]
SHOPPING
Yale Daily News

Elected officials encourage local shopping this holiday season

On Monday morning, elected officials toured three New Haven small businesses in an effort to promote local shopping for the upcoming holiday season. The event began with visits to the downtown business — More Amour Boutique, Grey Matter Books and Neville Wisdom’s Fashion Design Studio. In front of Neville Wisdom’s, Mayor Justin Elicker, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and the business owners offered remarks. Speakers highlighted how shopping locally supports the New Haven economy while also helping to build a stronger city community.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Summit Daily News

Summit County retailers report successful start to holiday shopping season

Local retailers fared well over the busy week of Thanksgiving and traditional holiday shopping weekend as visitors and residents strolled around town. Ariel Johnston, who co-owns the Summit County stores Everything Colorado, Frisco Trading Post and Copper Mountain Mercantile, said the Copper store was a hit over the weekend. “Copper...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Historic holiday sales expected in 2021 | The Numbers Racket

Sales for the 2021 holiday season are expected to increase by more than $66 billion over 2020 numbers, setting a new record, according to the National Retail Federation, a Washington D.C.-based retail trade association.  The trade association says it’s expecting an increase of  8.5 percent to 10.5 percent, which amounts to a jump of $843.4 […] The post Historic holiday sales expected in 2021 | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Foot Traffic Down 28% on Black Friday Sets Tone for Thanksgiving Weekend

Out-of-stocks in apparel, an earlier start to the season, and fewer deals mean holiday sales could see more pressure in the weeks ahead. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
WOLF

The National Retail Federation predicts spike in holiday shopping

PA - (WOLF) — Retail experts are predicting record holiday shopping this year over Thanksgiving weekend. The National Retail Federation expects nearly 2 million people to shop from Thanksgiving day through Cyber Monday, even as supply chain woes hit businesses and shoppers. Each shopper is projected to spend roughly $1,000,...
RETAIL

