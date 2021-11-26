ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England’s weekly COVID-19 prevalence unchanged – ONS

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 5 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) – The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was roughly unchanged at...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ons#Week Ending#Prevalence#Reuters#Uk
95.5 FM WIFC

France’s intensive care figure for COVID-19 at a seven-week peak

PARIS (Reuters) – French health authorities said on Monday the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours, to 1,409, that figure going above the 1,400 limit for the first time since Sept. 30. The total number of patients hospitalised for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

WorldView: New COVID-19 variant accounts for 1 in 10 cases in England

A variant of the Delta virus that is more infectious, but is less likely to cause symptoms, now accounts for more than 1 in 10 COVID-19 cases in England, while the head of the Women's Tennis Association casts doubt on an email attributed to missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Ian Lee reports for "CBSN AM" from London on these and other stories from around the world.
TENNIS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: Compliance to household mixing restrictions in England decreased with each lockdown

Household mixing significantly decreased in the first lockdown in England and remained relatively low in the second lockdown, but increased during the third lockdown, reports a study published in Scientific Reports. The authors observed that the increase in household mixing by mid-February 2021 during the third lockdown coincided with the wider COVID-19 vaccine rollout across England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England only UK nation not to encourage working from home

It is safe for people in England to go into the office, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said, as people in other UK nations were urged to work from home to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant.Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday reminded people to “work from home if possible”, as six cases were confirmed there. The advice is the same in Northern Ireland.In Wales, working from home is encouraged under current guidance.On Monday the PM’s spokesman said it was up to employers to decide on the “right balance” for them, when it came to whether staff worked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

England's Covid cases fell by 10% last week, mass surveillance study reveals as interactive map lays bare worst-hit areas and fears grow that country's outbreak is growing again with Europe in crisis

England's Covid cases dipped 10 per cent last week, mass surveillance figures suggest — but there are mounting fears the outbreak is growing again. Office for National Statistics weekly surveillance estimated there were 824,900 Covid cases over the week to November 13, equivalent to one in 65 people. This was down slightly from 925,400 previously.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Weekly registered Covid deaths pass 1,000 for first time in eight months – ONS

There were 1,020 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered in the week ending November 12, the Office for National Statistics said. The number of weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales has passed a thousand for the first time in eight months, figures show. There were...
WORLD
The Guardian

Covid: which countries are on England’s travel red list?

Despite scrapping its traffic light system for international travel earlier this year, England has reimposed a “red list” for the countries deemed to be the highest coronavirus risk. The list dictates different rules for testing and quarantining travellers. A country may be placed on it based on factors, although including...
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Long-term sequelae are highly prevalent one year after hospitalization for severe COVID-19

Many coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) survivors show symptoms months after acute illness. The aim of this work is to describe the clinical evolution of Covid-19, one year after discharge. We performed a prospective cohort study on 238 patients previously hospitalized for Covid-19 pneumonia in 2020 who already underwent clinical follow-up 4Â months post-Covid-19. 200 consented to participate to a 12-months clinical assessment, including: pulmonary function tests with diffusing lung capacity for carbon monoxide (DLCO); post-traumatic stress (PTS) symptoms evaluation by the Impact of Event Scale (IES); motor function evaluation (by Short Physical Performance Battery and 2Â min walking test); chest Computed Tomography (CT). After 366 [363"“369] days, 79 patients (39.5%) reported at least one symptom. A DLCO"‰<"‰80% was observed in 96 patients (49.0%). Severe DLCO impairment (<"‰60%) was reported in 20 patients (10.2%), related to extent of CT scan abnormalities. Some degree of motor impairment was observed in 25.8% of subjects. 37/200 patients (18.5%) showed moderate-to-severe PTS symptoms. In the time elapsed from 4 to 12Â months after hospital discharge, motor function improves, while respiratory function does not, being accompanied by evidence of lung structural damage. Symptoms remain highly prevalent one year after acute illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Boris Johnson facing scrutiny over Omicron’s spread as festive concerns flagged

UK Health Security Agency chief Dr Jenny Harries suggested people should decrease social contacts ‘a little bit’. Boris Johnson will face further questions about the Government’s approach to halting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Wednesday amid criticism from Tory MPs and suggestions from a senior health official that festive gatherings should be shelved.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

Hong Kong expands travel curbs on Omicron fears, Australia reports 5 cases

HONG KONG/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Hong Kong expanded a ban on entry for non-residents from several countries as global health authorities raced to curb a potential outbreak of the Omicron virus, while Australia’s cabinet will review on Tuesday containment steps after five tested positive. Singapore’s health ministry said two travellers from...
TRAVEL
101.9 KELO-FM

Britain to offer everyone a COVID-19 booster eventually – vaccine official

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is moving towards offering everyone a COVID-19 booster vaccine, a member of Britain’s vaccine advisory committee said on Monday, ahead of an expected decision on whether to extend and speed up booster shots. “Inevitably, everybody will be offered a booster,” Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101.9 KELO-FM

UK PM Johnson says boosters should give higher protection from Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that it was likely booster COVID-19 vaccinations would increase protection against severe disease from the new Omicron variant even if effectiveness against infection was reduced. “The answer is everywhere and always to get the booster because we think it’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Number of pupils in England off school due to Covid-19 surges

Disruption to schooling is likely to worsen following the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, unions say. The number of children out of school for Covid-related reasons in England has risen over the past fortnight, figures show. The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.6% of all pupils – more...
EDUCATION
The Independent

EU decides against emergency summit on omicron for now

The European Union has decided against holding a special remote summit of the bloc's leaders on the omicron coronavirus variant for the time being, an official said Wednesday.The EU's 27 health ministers will first assess the situation next Tuesday before it will be put to the leaders in the Dec. 16 regularly planned summit, an EU official said on condition of anonymity because the meeting hadn't been officially announced.An emergency summit had been discussed for days, but it was tough to find a time slot for all the leaders. It was also unclear exactly what the leaders could decide...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy