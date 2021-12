“For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods. In his hand are the depths of the earth, and the mountain peaks belong to him.” — Psalm 95:3-4 The oceans are full of water. The water is wider and deeper than our eyes can see. The Atlantic Ocean stretches along the coast of many states and countries. It is 27,493 feet deep at its lowest point, which is more than five miles down. Unless we have a submarine or special equipment, we can only guess how many fish are in the sea.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO