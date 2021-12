French fishermen have said they plan to blockade the channel tunnel in protest at Britain's refusal to issue them with work licences.The running dispute over the post-Brexit fishing rights is expected to boil over on Friday and cause even more disruption to UK supply chains.The channel tunnel is a vital artery and carried vast volumes of freight and passenger traffic between the continent and the UK.Announcing the measure at a press conference on Thursday, Gerard Romiti, President of National Maritime Fisheries Committee, said: "This is our demonstration of the quality and ability of professional fishermen to mobilise in response to...

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO