Public Health

Belgium seeks to slow down social life to fight fourth COVID wave

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Belgian government brought in new restrictions on Friday such as early closing of bars and full closure of nightclubs for three weeks to reduce social contact and curb a...

The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Germany facing fourth wave and NI votes for mandatory Covid passports

Healthy children in the UK aged 12 to 17 are being told to wait 12 weeks after an infection before having a Covid jab, in an update to guidance. Previously, the advice was to leave a four-week gap. The change is a precaution against the small risk of heart inflammation, the UK Health Security Agency said. UK vaccine advisers also recommended a 12-week gap between doses when they gave the green light on Monday for 16 and 17-year-olds to get a second jab. When can teenagers get a second dose?
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Merkel warns fourth Covid wave is hitting Germany with 'full force'

Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, has described the Covid situation in the country as "dramatic." "The fourth wave is hitting our country with full force," Merkel reportedly told an event for the Association of German Cities. Germany recorded more than 50,000 new cases on Wednesday. Germany's Angela Merkel has described the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Austria powers down public life as fourth COVID-19 lockdown begins

VIENNA (Reuters) -Austria powered down public life on Monday as its fourth national COVID-19 lockdown began, making it the first western European country to reimpose the drastic and unpopular measure this autumn in the face of surging coronavirus infections. The lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-reimposes-full-lockdown-makes-vaccination-compulsory-2021-11-19 is the first introduced since vaccines became widely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Will Europe’s fourth Covid wave hit the UK?

When the Prime Minister said he could see “storm clouds” gathering over parts of continental Europe, he wasn't wrong. Europe is again at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic with a new wave of infections that has swept in from the east now forcing lockdowns and pushing hospitals to the brink in parts of western Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Social stress drives the multi-wave dynamics of COVID-19 outbreaks

The dynamics of epidemics depend on how people's behavior changes during an outbreak. At the beginning of the epidemic, people do not know about the virus, then, after the outbreak of epidemics and alarm, they begin to comply with the restrictions and the spreading of epidemics may decline. Over time, some people get tired/frustrated by the restrictions and stop following them (exhaustion), especially if the number of new cases drops down. After resting for a while, they can follow the restrictions again. But during this pause the second wave can come and become even stronger then the first one. Studies based on SIR models do not predict the observed quick exit from the first wave of epidemics. Social dynamics should be considered. The appearance of the second wave also depends on social factors. Many generalizations of the SIR model have been developed that take into account the weakening of immunity over time, the evolution of the virus, vaccination and other medical and biological details. However, these more sophisticated models do not explain the apparent differences in outbreak profiles between countries with different intrinsic socio-cultural features. In our work, a system of models of the COVID-19 pandemic is proposed, combining the dynamics of social stress with classical epidemic models. Social stress is described by the tools of sociophysics. The combination of a dynamic SIR-type model with the classical triad of stages of the general adaptation syndrome, alarm-resistance-exhaustion, makes it possible to describe with high accuracy the available statistical data for 13 countries. The sets of kinetic constants corresponding to optimal fit of model to data were found. These constants characterize the ability of society to mobilize efforts against epidemics and maintain this concentration over time and can further help in the development of management strategies specific to a particular society.
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Fears of a fourth wave grow in South Africa as Covid cases quadruple

There are fears South Africa may be on the verge of a fourth coronavirus wave as the number of daily cases have more than doubled over the last two weeks. Cases had been dropping after the summer when the country suffered a third wave of the virus, fuelled by the much more transmissible delta variant. But since the beginning of November numbers have quadrupled – up to 850 a day at one point.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Germany debates compulsory vaccination as fourth COVID wave rages

BERLIN (Reuters) – German politicians are debating making COVID-19 vaccinations compulsory for citizens in light of soaring infections and low inoculation rates. Several members of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc said on Sunday that federal and state governments should introduce compulsory vaccinations soon as other efforts to push up Germany’s low inoculation rate of just 68% have failed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Uptick in S.Africa COVID cases as fourth wave looms

COVID infections are on the rise in South African weeks ahead of an expected fourth wave in December, the country's national health laboratory service said Monday. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported a "sustained" increase over the past seven days, with the majority of cases detected in the most populous province of Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Europe's economic recovery in peril as fourth Covid wave sweeps the continent

Riots, rubber bullets and renewed restrictions: this was not the winter of recovery Europe’s leaders envisioned when vaccines offered a route out of the pandemic. Anti-lockdown protests swarmed the likes of Rotterdam, Brussels and Vienna over the weekend, with police turning to heavy-handed tactics of tear gas, warning shots and water cannons.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Will Australia follow Europe into a fourth COVID wave? Boosters, vaccinating kids, ventilation and masks may help us avoid it

Europe is facing a fourth wave of COVID. As we watch on, it is reasonable to ask whether Australia will be confronted with the same fate. Several factors will determine this: vaccination rates, high uptake of third dose boosters, vaccination of children and whether a comprehensive strategy of ventilation with vaccine-plus measures including masks, testing and tracing are used. New OzSAGE modelling for NSW shows possible increasing cases from mid-December with a predicted peak in February 2022, despite high vaccination rates. OzSAGE warns if contact tracing is not maintained and children 5–11 remain unvaccinated, hospitals may be overwhelmed again. But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Israel Mulls Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine as Fifth Wave Approaches

Israeli health officials are discussing whether a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be necessary, as it becomes increasingly clear the country is starting a fifth wave. “It’s not unreasonable [to think] we’ll need a fourth vaccine,” said Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News outlet.
WORLD
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

German COVID-19 Deaths Pass 100,000 Mark in Fourth Wave

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday with a surge in infections posing a challenge for the new government. Another 351 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The number of new daily cases hit a new record of 75,961.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Norway seeks to slow down any Omicron spread, government says

OSLO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Norway will seek to limit any potential spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including by imposing longer isolation on those who are found to have been infected, the government said on Monday. It is likely that Omicron will spread to Norway, although the virus variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH

