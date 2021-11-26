ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naxatras Post “Journey to Narahmon” Visualizer; Preorders Up

By JJ Koczan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreorders go live today for Naxatras‘ new album, IV, ahead of its Feb. 25 release date. In accordance with that, there comes the first streaming single from the record, titled “Journey to Narahmon,” which throughout its space-rocking six minutes serves to highlight some — not all, but some — of the...

Loop Announce Out March 11; Preorder Available

Loop released the Array 1 EP in 2015, and granted that was a 12″ platter, but the last time the outer-dimensional UK psych pioneers released a full-length was 1990. Sonancy, which will be out March 11, 2022, is available to preorder now, including in a limited edition LP and CD that includes bonus remixes by founding member Robert Hampson. Along with his guitar and vocals, Loop boasts The Heads members Hugo Owen Morgan on bass and Wayne Maskel on drums, and guitarist Dan Boyd, and if a studio album from Loop alone isn’t enough to raise your eyebrows in that casual-cool way you have about you, then a Loop studio album with The Heads‘ rhythm section should do the trick nicely.
King Buffalo Post “Shadows” Video From Album Film

Say hello — and Happy Thanksgiving, if you celebrate it — to the first full-song audio and video to be unveiled from King Buffalo‘s upcoming LP and album-film, Acheron (review here), which is out Dec. 3. There was the teaser before, but with “Shadows,” you get far more of a sense both of what the four-song record has on offer and what the vibe was like when they started playing songs in that cave, deep beneath the surface of the earth. Granted, there hasn’t been a ton to compare it to on my end in terms of going-places-and-doing-stuff, but hitting up Howes Cavern to watch King Buffalo record was the coolest thing I’ve been to this year so far. And I only add the “so far” because I’ve got another, not-KB-related studio visit planned for December and you never know what might happen on a given day or two. But the standard is high, even considering the context of 2021.
Buzzing British Duo Wet Leg Unveil Two New Songs, Album Release Date

Britain’s Wet Leg, one of the most buzzed-about indie groups to emerge in years via their singles “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” have dropped two new songs and unveiled the release date for their forthcoming debut album and a big pile of tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K. Hailing from the unlikely locale of the Isle of Wight in southern England, the group’s core members — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — have released two new songs, “Too Late Now” and “Oh No.” As Teasdale notes in the the announcement, “Too Late Now” is “about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life...
Four Journeys

“It is 7,800 kilometres from Amsterdam to Beijing,” director Louis Hothothot states as he begins to narrate his Four Journeys. The numbers that follow seem incidental at first: the time difference is six hours, and the flight takes 13. Exact figures such as these, however, have dictated the course of Louis’ life, after he was born in China in 1986 as an “illegal” second child during the one-child policy. In his feature-length debut, the filmmaker returns home from his life in Amsterdam to take stock and confront his parents. Four Journeys opened the 34th International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), which is being held from 17-28 November.
The Obelisk Show on Gimme Metal Playlist: Episode 73

I had two ideas in my head for this episode. The first was to do a stuff-to-look-forward-to-next-year playlist, which I did, and the second was to do a me-spending-your-money-on-Black-Friday-Bandcamp-recommendations edition, which I did not do. Was it the right choice? I don’t know, but it kind of feels like a...
V Premiere “Broadcast From the Shadows” Video From Led Into Exile – Live at Svansberget

Dalarna, Sweden’s V — aka VPathogen, if you’d like something easier for search engines — released their second album, Led Into Exile (review here), in Sept. 2019 through Suicide Records. The video premiering below for that album’s opening track, taken from a series of four to be unveiled over the course of the next couple weeks, has been in the works since before the record actually came out.
Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
Watch Full ‘Venom 2’ Free Streaming: Is it on Disney Plus or Netflix?

Where to stream Venom 2 online? Can you watch Venom 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video or other services? Can you stream the Action & Science Fiction movie Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis & starring Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Tom Hardy & Woody Harrelson on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Takes Daughter to Musical in Adorable Photos

On Monday (November 29th), Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati took to her Instagram with an adorable snap of her and her daughter attending Frozen the Musical. “FROZEN THE MUSICAL!” The Chicago PD castmate proclaimed with a pic of the actress holding her daughter, who is wearing an Elisa costume. “Go see live theatre friends! It’s a magical holiday experience!”
Amazon Put Echo Show 15 On Preorder

Amazon has developed a thriving ecosystem of Alexa-powered devices under its Echo name. If you’re looking for the latest and greatest from this line, Amazon has something for you. The company just put its Echo Show 15 up for preorder with a December release date. The Echo Show 15 will...
Friends of Hell Sign to Rise Above Records; Self-Titled Debut Due March 18

Named for the second Witchfinder General LP, Friends of Hell will release their self-titled debut album March 18 through Rise Above Records. One will immediately note the participation in the project of Tasos Danazoglou, currently of Mirror and Diavolos and formerly of Electric Wizard, as well as Sami “Albert Witchfinder” Hynninen currently of Opium Warlords and others and formerly of Reverend Bizarre, Spiritus Mortis and a league more. I have found neither audio nor a complete lineup of the band listed, but honestly, if it’s good enough to catch the ear of Lee Dorrian at Rise Above, it’s enough to pique my interest.
Harry Styles Concludes Three-Month ‘Love on Tour’ Trek With Rousing New York Show: Concert Review

After 42 shows and nearly three months, for the final song of his continent-spanning “Love on Tour” tour, Harry Styles wanted just a little bit more. “This is the last song of the entire tour,” Style said, raising his arms in the air, as he cut into the sexually provocative lyrics of the banger “Kiwi” at the new UBS Arena just outside New York City. “I’m going to need a little bit more. OK? We’re going to try that again. OK?” And sure enough, on take two, there was more energy — from the mosh pit around the 360-degree stage all the...
ShaSimone Is Bossed-Up In High-Rolling Visuals For “Hushpuppi”

Back in summer, when the whole timeline stopped to take in and dissect Dave’s multi-layered masterpiece, We’re All Alone In This Together, there was one name cutting through the talk of cross-pollination between the diaspora, intergenerational traumas and the influence of none other than Hans Zimmer: ShaSimone. The young East...
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 26

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
