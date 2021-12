Preorders go live today for Naxatras‘ new album, IV, ahead of its Feb. 25 release date. In accordance with that, there comes the first streaming single from the record, titled “Journey to Narahmon,” which throughout its space-rocking six minutes serves to highlight some — not all, but some — of the sonic shifts the formerly jam-based Greek outfit have undertaken in sound, building more traditionally structured songs out of those jam rather than offering up the jams themselves. It’s three months from yesterday until the record comes out, so I’m not going to go on and on about it — I’ll review in good time — but Naxatras are right to give their audience a chance to get on board with where they’re at as soon as possible, let alone reach new ears as they inevitably will throughout 2022.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO