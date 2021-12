The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been with us for nearly a month at this point and, as is always the case with new phones from any manufacturer, there have been some bugs along the way. While I think the screen flicker issue that only occurred with the phone powered off was the least problematic issues of any issue on any phone ever, I do agree that the other early problems have been legitimate aggravations. Ghost calls, for one, are not OK in any scenario, but Google’s already patched that one up.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO